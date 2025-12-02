X-Arcade Announces It's Biggest Sale of the Year

Up to 20% off flagship products and an exclusive giveaway available only while supplies last.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- X-Arcade, the leader in high-performance arcade gaming hardware, announced its biggest, most anticipated sale of the year, which kicked off on Black Friday and runs for a limited time only. The event launches the best discounts X-Arcade has offered in 2025, featuring up to 20% off flagship products and an exclusive giveaway available only while supplies last.This year’s sale offers the unmissable opportunity for gamers and arcade enthusiasts to pick up X-Arcade’s most popular plug-and-play system; the Arcade2TV-XR . It usually goes for $399, but you can grab it for $279.30 (30% off) with the code BFATV30.For those looking to upgrade their sound setup, the Hecate G1500 Soundbar Gaming Speaker will be discounted from $69.99 to $34.99 (50% OFF) using code SOUNDBAR50, offering an easy way to boost audio performance ahead of the holidays.In addition, all other X-Arcade products will be offered at 20% OFF using code BF20. Discount codes may not be combined.“This is a fantastic way for me to get my Pinball and Arcade Game fix without the need for a large cabinet,” said gamer, Paul B. “I've been a fan of X-Arcade for years - loved their Tankstick products. But this one raises the bar. The fit and finish are excellent, and I'm stunned how easily I can walk up and step into a virtual pinball room. Amazing, and highly recommended!” states another customer.Known for rugged, lifetime-rated hardware and cross-platform compatibility, X-Arcade products continue to serve retro enthusiasts, home arcade builders, and families looking for gaming experiences that last far beyond a single console cycle. It’s a portal to a different world, a new, rare experience– and it’s currently $279.30 for the first time ever while supplies last.The End of Year sale is available exclusively at Shop.Xgaming.com for a limited time.

