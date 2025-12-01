KadenceWP Theme Discount for Black Friday Ending With 30% Off New Plans, and $150 Off Lifetime Ultimate Plan

KadenceWP Deal

FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kadence WP, the company behind the Kadence Theme, Kadence Blocks, and a suite of WordPress plugins and bundles, has announced its 2025 Holiday and Black Friday discount campaign, offering 30% off all new subscriptions, 25% off early renewals for existing customers, and $150 off the Kadence Lifetime Ultimate Plan. The promotion runs from November 18 through December 2, 2025, and applies across Kadence WP's premium plans and bundles.The Kadence Black Friday discount is positioned as the company's primary annual sale, covering its flagship Kadence Theme Pro, Kadence Blocks Pro, and bundled solutions used by bloggers, agencies, and eCommerce site owners.Overview of the Kadence Theme Black Friday Discount 2025According to Kadence WP's Black Friday page and multiple deal roundups, the Kadence Black Friday 2025 promotion includes three key elements:- 30% off all new annual subscriptions (Express, Plus, and Ultimate bundles)- 25% off for existing customers who choose to renew early during the sale window- $150 off the Kadence Lifetime Ultimate Plan, reducing the one-time cost for lifetime accessThe campaign is live from November 18 to December 2, 2025, and is presented as the primary discount period for Kadence WP themes and plugins. In most cases, the offer is automatically applied at checkout when users purchase via the official Black Friday or primary pricing pages, without requiring a separate coupon code. This year's event focuses on annual bundles and the Lifetime Ultimate Plan rather than isolated product discounts, reflecting Kadence's emphasis on integrated theme-and-block solutions and long-term licensing options.30% Off New Kadence WP Plans: Express, Plus, and UltimateNew customers can receive 30% off on new subscriptions to Kadence WP's primary bundle tiers during the Black Friday sale. These bundles typically group Kadence Theme Pro, Kadence Blocks Pro, and additional plugins into a unified package.While the exact naming and inclusions may vary slightly as Kadence updates its lineup, current documentation and pricing breakdowns describe:Kadence Theme Express Plan (Entry-Level Bundle)Designed for users who want to expand beyond the free Kadence Theme and Kadence Blocks with a more complete design toolkit.Often includes:- Kadence Theme Pro (advanced header, footer, and layout controls)- Kadence Blocks Pro (additional Gutenberg blocks and design features)- Starter templates and design libraries With the KadenceWP Black Friday discount, new users can adopt the Express-level bundle at roughly 30% below standard annual pricing, providing a lower entry point for those building their first professional WordPress site or blog. Plus Plan (Expanded Features for Growing Sites)Intended for site owners who need more tools for dynamic layouts, conditional content, and more advanced designs.Typically builds on the Express tier by including additional plugins or features from the Kadence suite.For users considering Plus as a step above basic theme and block functionality, the 30% discount reduces the upfront annual cost of upgrading their existing Kadence-based site to a more flexible configuration.kadence WP Theme Ultimate Plan (Full Annual Bundle)- Kadence's top annual package, usually including:- Kadence Theme Pro- Kadence Blocks ProAdditional Kadence plugins (such as Kadence Custom Fonts, Kadence WooCommerce add-ons, and other utilities)Kadence Theme Starter templates and site librariesThe Kadence Black Friday 2025 campaign applies the 30% discount to the Ultimate annual bundle as well, which is used by many agencies, freelancers, and multi-site owners who prefer to standardize on Kadence across several projects.25% Off Early Renewals for Existing CustomersIn addition to discounts for new subscriptions, the Kadence Black Friday 2025 sale offers existing customers 25% off when they renew early during the promotion. This early-renewal pricing structure is important for users who:- Want to lock in discounted pricing on their current plan before the next standard renewal date- Plan to continue using Kadence Theme, Kadence Blocks, and related plugins across client or personal projects- Prefer to manage renewals around the Black Friday period as part of broader budget planningDeal breakdowns note that existing users can renew current plans at 25% off, typically with the discount applied automatically when processed through the Black Friday or account billing page during the sale window.This component of the Kadence Black Friday discount provides an opportunity for long-time users to reduce their upcoming annual costs without changing bundles or switching products.$150 Off the Kadence Theme Lifetime Ultimate PlanOne of the most notable pieces of the Kadence Black Friday 2025 offer is the $150 discount on the Lifetime Ultimate Plan.Kadence Theme materials and supporting posts indicate that:- The Lifetime Ultimate Plan is normally priced at $899 as a one-time payment.- During Black Friday 2025, the price is reduced to approximately $749, reflecting a $150 discount.This discount is highlighted as a limited-time opportunity, with some Kadence channels emphasizing that Black Friday is the primary period in which the Lifetime plan is discounted.The Kadence Lifetime Ultimate Plan generally includes:- Lifetime access to Kadence Theme Pro- Lifetime access to Kadence Blocks Pro- Lifetime access to bundled Kadence plugins and tools included in the Ultimate tier- Lifetime updates and support for the covered products, subject to Kadence WP’s licensing policiesThis arrangement appeals primarily to:- Agencies and freelancers who build multiple WordPress sites- Long-term bloggers and publishers committed to Kadence as a core part of their tech stack- Users who prefer a one-time Lifetime license rather than ongoing annual renewalsThe $150 Black Friday discount lowers the barrier to that one-time investment and is framed in official and third-party communications as a highlight of Kadence’s annual sale.What Kadence WP Offers: Themes, Blocks, and Site Building ToolsKadence WP is best known for:Kadence ThemeA performance-focused, customizable WordPress theme with support for modern layout controls, header/footer builders, and WooCommerce integration.Kadence WP Theme BlocksA Gutenberg block plugin providing additional layout, typography, and design blocks for the native WordPress editor.Together, Kadence Theme and Kadence Blocks allow users to build:- Blogs and content sites- Business and portfolio sites- WooCommerce stores- Membership or course-based sites integrated with compatible pluginsThe Kadence WP ecosystem also includes:- Starter templates and site libraries for fast launches- Design tools for typography, color schemes, and layout consistency- WooCommerce-related tools to refine product pages and checkout experiencesThe Kadence Black Friday discount applies to these capabilities via the bundle and lifetime pricing mentioned above, rather than discounting individual plugins separately. Who May Benefit Most From the Kadence Black Friday 2025 DiscountThe structure of the Kadence Black Friday 2025 sale makes it relevant to several types of WordPress users:- New WordPress Site Owners and BloggersThose who are:- Upgrading from free themes- Launching their first professional site or blog- Wanting more control over design, performance, and layoutmay find the 30% discount on new annual plans a practical way to adopt Kadence Theme Pro and Kadence Blocks Pro while exploring the broader toolkit.Agencies, Freelancers, and ImplementersAgencies and freelancers who build sites for clients can use:- The Ultimate annual bundle (with 30% off)- The Lifetime Ultimate Plan (with $150 off)to standardize on a consistent set of tools and templates across multiple client projects, simplifying maintenance and design workflows.Existing Kadence Theme CustomersCurrent Kadence WP users can:- Renew their existing plans at 25% off during the sale- Consider whether to move from annual to lifetime to avoid future renewals- Align their renewals with the November–December budgeting cycleThis dual focus on new and existing customers distinguishes Kadence's Black Friday approach from some sales that only apply to new subscribers.How to Access the Kadence Black Friday 2025 DealThe Kadence Black Friday discount is promoted primarily through:- The official Kadence WP Black Friday page- Kadence email announcements and social posts- Partner and affiliate deal pages in the WordPress communityKey practical points reported include:The promotion runs from November 18 to December 2, 2025.New users can select annual plans (Express, Plus, Ultimate) from the Kadence pricing page, with 30% discounts auto-applied during the sale.Existing users can log into their accounts and renew early, typically seeing 25% discounted renewal pricing if processed before the sale ends.The Lifetime Ultimate Plan is available at the reduced $749 price (approximately $150 off the regular $899 rate) during the Black Friday window.Interested users are generally advised to verify final pricing and inclusions directly on the Kadence WP site before completing a purchase, as taxes, regional pricing, and minor plan details may differ.Considerations for Buyers Evaluating the Kadence Black Friday DiscountBefore acting on any Kadence Black Friday discount, potential buyers often consider:Theme and builder preferenceWhether they plan to build primarily with the native WordPress block editor and Kadence Blocks, as opposed to page builders like Elementor, Beaver Builder, or others. Long-term site strategyIf they expect to maintain multiple WordPress sites over several years, the Lifetime Ultimate Plan may be more attractive than renewing annually.Existing tools and compatibilityHow Kadence Theme and Blocks will integrate with current plugins (SEO, caching, membership, LMS, eCommerce, etc.).Budget and timingWhether it is more practical to start with a discounted annual bundle under the 30% promotion or commit to a lifetime license at the $150 Black Friday reduction.Independent reviews generally highlight Kadence as a performance-focused, lightweight theme and block combination, particularly favored by bloggers, affiliate marketers, and agencies who want flexible design tools that still rely on core WordPress functionality. About Kadence WPKadence WP is a WordPress theme and plugin company known for the Kadence Theme, Kadence Blocks, and related site-building and WooCommerce tools. Its products focus on performance, design flexibility, and deep integration with the WordPress block editor.Kadence WP is part of the StellarWP family of brands, which operate under the Liquid Web umbrella, and serves a global customer base of site owners, agencies, and developers.Kadence WP continues to expand its suite with new starter templates, design tools, and integrations to support modern WordPress site-building practices.Disclaimer from Copywriter InsightsWe're is an independent entity and is not affiliated with Kadence WP, StellarWP, or Liquid Web. The platform may receive referral compensation if readers choose to purchase software through links mentioned in related articles and resources.All details regarding pricing, dates, plan names, inclusions, discounts, and lifetime licensing are subject to change by Kadence WP. Prospective and current customers should confirm current offers, terms, and renewal conditions directly on the official Kadence WP website before making any purchase or subscription decision.No specific traffic, conversion, or revenue outcomes are promised or implied. This content does not constitute legal, financial, or tax advice, and readers should consult qualified professionals for guidance appropriate to their particular circumstances.

