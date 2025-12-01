EACR Inc – Allentown Strengthens Commercial Electronics & Battery Recycling Services Across the Lehigh Valley

Electronics Recycling

Strengthening Commercial Electronics, Solar Panel & Battery Recycling Solutions for Businesses Across Allentown and the Greater Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc – Allentown is excited to announce the continued growth of its commercial electronics recycling, solar panel recycling, and battery recycling services for businesses, schools, and organizations throughout Allentown and the greater Lehigh Valley. From offices and warehouses to manufacturers and solar developers, EACR Inc – Allentown provides compliant, efficient solutions for managing end-of-life electronics and technology equipment.As companies upgrade IT systems, expand renewable energy projects, and replace aging devices, the volume of e-waste, solar panels, and batteries continues to rise. EACR Inc – Allentown offers local organizations a trusted, business-focused partner to handle these materials responsibly—helping keep hazardous components out of landfills while supporting internal sustainability and ESG goals.“Our team in Allentown is focused on making electronics recycling simple, reliable, and compliant for local businesses,” said a representative of EACR Inc – Allentown. “Whether it’s a one-time cleanout, ongoing pickups, or a full facility decommissioning, we help organizations handle e-waste, solar panels, and batteries the right way.”Comprehensive Commercial Recycling Services in Allentown, PAEACR Inc – Allentown offers a wide range of commercial recycling services tailored to business and institutional needs, including:Commercial Electronics Recycling for offices, schools, warehouses, and industrial facilitiesComputer & Laptop Recycling for outdated desktops, towers, and workstationsServer, Network & Telecom Equipment Recycling for IT rooms and data centersMonitor, TV & Display Recycling for LCD, LED, and flat-panel screensPrinter, Copier & Office Equipment RecyclingSolar Panel Recycling & Solar Equipment Disposal for commercial solar projectsBattery Recycling including lithium-ion, rechargeable, UPS, and equipment batteriesBulk E-Waste Pickup & On-Site Collection for businesses with larger volumesBy focusing on on-site pickup, palletized loads, and scheduled collection, EACR Inc – Allentown helps companies complete technology refreshes, office moves, facility cleanouts, and decommissioning projects with minimal disruption.Compliance, Security & Sustainability for Lehigh Valley BusinessesEACR Inc – Allentown emphasizes compliant, approved electronics recycling practices that align with applicable state and federal regulations. The company prioritizes responsible downstream handling of materials and supports customers’ environmental, ESG, and sustainability initiatives.With EACR Inc – Allentown, business clients can:Reduce landfill impact from obsolete electronics, solar equipment, and batteriesEnsure responsible processing of metals, plastics, glass, and circuit boardsSupport corporate sustainability policies, internal green programs, and reporting needs“Companies in the Lehigh Valley care about how they dispose of old technology,” the representative added. “We’re here in Allentown to provide a convenient, local option for compliant electronics recycling and dependable pickup services.”Serving Allentown and the Greater Lehigh ValleyFrom its Allentown location, EACR Inc serves businesses across the Lehigh Valley and surrounding Pennsylvania communities, including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and nearby industrial and commercial hubs. The company works with office parks, medical facilities, manufacturers, warehouses, schools, and solar industry partners that need reliable electronics recycling, computer recycling, solar panel recycling, and battery recycling solutions.About EACR Inc – AllentownEACR Inc - Allentown6081 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown, PA 18106(484) 205-3524EACR Inc – Allentown is a commercial electronics recycling, solar panel recycling, and battery recycling provider serving businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations throughout Allentown and the Lehigh Valley. The company specializes in bulk e-waste pickup, IT and office equipment recycling, and customized recycling programs that help clients manage outdated technology responsibly while supporting their environmental and sustainability commitments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.