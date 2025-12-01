ShopAppliances.com Extends Cyber Monday Sale Through Saturday, December 6th

ShopAppliances.com extends its Cyber Monday appliance deals to Dec. 6, giving shoppers more time to save up to $1,200 on top brands.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following overwhelming customer demand, ShopAppliances.com has officially extended its Cyber Monday Sale through Saturday, December 6th, giving shoppers extra time to save big on top appliance brands. The sale, available at https://www.shopappliances.com/collection/cyber-monday-sale , features Buy More, Save More discounts of up to $1,200 on eligible purchases.Extended Buy More, Save More SavingsCustomers can continue to enjoy deep savings across kitchen, laundry, and home appliances, with automatic discounts applied at checkout:- Save $1,200 when you spend $8,500+- Save $900 when you spend $5,000+- Save $500 when you spend $3,000+- Save $350 when you spend $2,200+- Save $250 when you spend $1,800+- Save $150 when you spend $1,099+Top Brands IncludedThe extended Cyber Monday savings cover appliances from the industry’s most trusted names, including:Samsung, LG, Bosch, Frigidaire, GE Appliances, Whirlpool, Maytag, ILVE, Verona, Bertazzoni, and more.Why ShopAppliances.comIn addition to unbeatable Cyber Monday savings, ShopAppliances.com offers:Free nationwide delivery on most major appliances- Authorized dealer protection with full manufacturer warranties- Buy Now, Pay Later financing options- Expert customer support before and after purchase- Exclusive online-only bundles and packagesA Word from the Company“We saw an incredible response during Cyber Monday, so we wanted to give shoppers more time to take advantage of these savings,” said a spokesperson for ShopAppliances.com. “From premium kitchen suites to essential laundry appliances, customers can still upgrade their homes and save up to $1,200.”AvailabilityThe extended Cyber Monday Sale runs through Saturday, December 6th, exclusively atAll discounts are applied automatically at checkout, while supplies last.

