Openwater and Hospital del Mar Collaborate on Research to Explore Open-LIFU for the Treatment of Brain Diseases

Barcelona team will explore new uses of low-intensity focused ultrasound in clinical studies targeting neurodegenerative diseases and neurological conditions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openwater, an open-source medical technology company delivering portable, hospital-grade diagnostic and therapeutic devices, today announces that the Hospital del Mar Research Institute is the latest to receive the company’s Open-LIFU device. In a project led by Pablo Villoslada, MD, the institute will use the system to study how low-intensity focused ultrasound (LIFU) can modulate brain and spinal cord activity to inform new treatment approaches across various neurological conditions.

The Hospital del Mar Research Institute has deep expertise in developing focused ultrasound technologies to treat brain disorders. Now armed with Open-LIFU, the research team plans to explore an array of applications from neuromodulation to spinal cord stimulation and will use the device in clinical studies around anorexia, neuropathic pain, multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurological conditions.

Open-LIFU is a modular, noninvasive platform that allows for safe, targeted ultrasound delivery to the brain and body. Its adaptable design and open-source software make it suitable for researchers to customize and modify the device for a wide range of clinical applications. The system is already in active use at research institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and early research, including studies from the University of Arizona, supports its potential to treat neurological diseases, cancer, and mental health disorders like anxiety and depression.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Openwater,” said Dr. Villoslada, Chair of Hospital del Mar’s Department of Neurology and director of the Neuroscience Research Program at the HMRIB. “We plan to conduct investigator-sponsored pilot trials in indications such as ALS, PD, MS, anorexia, and neuropathic pain, testing different patient subpopulations and symptom types with several neurostimulation regimens to assess the safety and efficacy of these treatments.”

Openwater’s partnership with Hospital del Mar strengthens the company’s global research network and supports the institute’s longstanding efforts to bring emerging technologies closer to clinical use. The variety of applications to be studied by the Hospital del Mar team emphasizes LIFU’s role in the future of clinical treatments as a potential non-invasive, non-pharmacalogical solution.

“Every new Open-LIFU installation expands the knowledge base of researchers who believe in the power of focused ultrasound to treat challenging brain and nerve conditions,” said Aaron Timm, CEO of Openwater. “We’re excited to see our device in the hands of a team so energized to shape the science of this technology, and we believe their work will help deepen our understanding of how LIFU can support people living with complex neurological diseases.”

About Openwater

Openwater is an AI-driven medical technology company founded by Dr. Mary Lou Jepsen to make hospital-grade care universally accessible. Backed by notable supporters including Khosla Ventures, Plum Alley, BOLD Capital Partners, Vitalik Buterin, Esther Dyson, and Peter Gabriel, Openwater employs open-source development and consumer electronics manufacturing to lower the cost and speed the delivery of non-invasive medical devices. The company collaborates with leading institutions worldwide to research, validate, and distribute these technologies, aiming to reach patients across borders and income levels.

