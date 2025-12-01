AstraFemina Ignites First-Ever Giving Tuesday Initiative, 'Giving Sparks' Campaign Empowers the NextGen of Girls in STEM

AstraFemina member Sandy Magnus sharing her inspirational space journey at a STEM event for girls.

At AstraFemina, we show girls what’s possible. Their potential is limitless, and investing in them today means investing in a brighter, more innovative tomorrow.” — Sandy Magnus, President of AstraFemina and former NASA Astronaut

HOUSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AstraFemina , a nonprofit collective of accomplished women in STEM—including astronauts, engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs—announces its first-ever Giving Tuesday campaign, “ Giving Sparks Change”. The initiative aims to fuel national support for opportunities that inspire girls to see themselves as future leaders and innovators in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.Today, women make up only 27% of the U.S. STEM workforce, while thousands of STEM positions go unfilled each year. AstraFemina’s mission is to change that trajectory by connecting world-class STEM role models with girls at the exact moments they begin forming opinions about their abilities, their futures, and their place in STEM.“For many girls, the difference between choosing a STEM path or stepping away is one meaningful connection—one moment when they see someone who looks like them doing something extraordinary,” said Sandy Magnus, President of AstraFemina and former NASA astronaut. “At AstraFemina, we show girls what’s possible. Their potential is limitless, and investing in them today means investing in a brighter, more innovative tomorrow. Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for everyone to help spark that moment of inspiration that can change a girl’s life.”Through partnerships with organizations such as Girl Scouts USA, Rosie Riveters, and AAUW Tech Trek, AstraFemina has already reached more than 35,000 girls across 20 states. With demand rising rapidly, the organization aims to expand its reach to 250,000 girls in all 50 states. Nearly all program support goes directly to role-model engagement—allowing volunteers to meet girls online, in classrooms, and at camps at no cost to partner organizations.To learn more or make a Giving Tuesday gift, visit AstraFemina.org.About AstraFeminaAstraFemina is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit made up of accomplished female leaders in STEM—astronauts, engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and innovators—dedicated to inspiring girls to pursue STEM futures through the power of authentic role models. By sharing stories, fostering connections, and partnering with youth organizations nationwide, AstraFemina empowers girls to envision themselves as tomorrow’s STEM stars. Learn more at AstraFemina.org.For Corporate Partnerships, Legacy Giving & More Contact: Ashley Mae, info@astrafemina.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.