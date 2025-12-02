JCEDF Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for BWC Terminals’ New Facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi

BWC Terminals Logo

PASCAGOULA, MS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Officials and individuals from the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), Jackson County Economic Development Foundation (JCEDF), the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, the Jackson County Port Authority and Chevron Corporation joined BWC Terminals (BWC) today for a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the construction of BWC’s newest terminal facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The new facility supports BWC's significant growth trajectory as it continues to expand across the United States, with ongoing construction projects currently underway in Baltimore, Jacintoport, and Manchester.The terminal will be built on the former Mississippi Phosphates Corporation facility and will initially include seven above ground storage tanks, with an expected operational date in the fall of 2026. BWC’s construction plan for the initial buildout and future buildouts will be done so in connection with the approved remediation activities by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).The terminal is being built and operated to support an agreement with Chevron Products Company to receive, store, and deliver petroleum products for the nearby Chevron Pascagoula Refinery. The refinery will benefit from increased storage and throughput of various feedstocks as well.In addition to the storage tanks, the terminal will include direct pipeline connectivity to the refinery, unit train unloading capabilities and connectivity to marine infrastructure to load/unload ships and barges. To support these operational activities, BWC plans to offer a minimum of 25 new employment opportunities within the first two years of operation.“This groundbreaking marks a significant strategic milestone for BWC Terminals, enhancing our presence along the Gulf Coast,” said Adam Smith, President and CEO of BWC Terminals. “We would like to thank our partners—the State of Mississippi, MDA, the JCEDF, the Board of Supervisors, the Port and Chevron—for their collaborative efforts and strategic planning that made this new facility possible. We are eager to unlock long-term growth opportunities that will not only benefit our organization but also positively impact the local community by creating jobs and fostering economic development.”“We welcome BWC Terminals to Jackson County and look forward to their continued success in partnership with Chevron Products Company. BWC’s strategic location in Jackson County is a testament to a community whose diverse economy supports employers like Chevron and logistics and distribution suppliers like BWC,” said George Freeland, Executive Director, Jackson County Economic Development Foundation.# # #About BWC TerminalsBWC Terminal Holdings LLC (“BWC Terminals” or “BWC”), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a premier provider of bulk liquid storage and logistics services to manufacturers, refiners, producers, and distributors of bulk liquids in North America. The company consists of 22 sites with more than 20 million barrels of storage capacity. The BWC Terminals facilities are equipped to store a wide range of renewable fuels, agriculture, specialty chemicals, food grade, and petroleum-based products. Additional information about BWC Terminals is available at www.bwcterminals.com About the JCEDFJackson County Economic Development Foundation (JCEDF) is a public-private partnership focused on growing and diversifying the economy through public policy and economic and workforce development. The Foundation provides a unified and comprehensive approach to economic development in a highly competitive business location environment.Media Contacts:Jackson County Economic Development FoundationMary Martha Henson, Deputy Director(601) 513-3537mhenson@jcedf.org

