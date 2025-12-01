Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse and Sexual Exploitation Involving Multiple Victims in Different States

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Trevor Metterhauser, 41, of Pennsylvania, pled guilty on November 13, 2025, to attempted aggravated sexual abuse, aggravated sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of children, and multiple counts of possession of child pornography. The aggravated sexual abuse and sexual exploitation charges involve two toddlers (one located in upstate New York and the other in Texas).

Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Craig L. Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), made the announcement.

As part of his guilty plea, Metterhauser admitted that he was convicted of possessing child pornography in Pennsylvania in 2011. In November 2022, Metterhauser conspired with Brandon Whitford to sexually exploit an approximately 4-year-old girl in the Northern District of New York. Metterhauser traveled from his home in Pennsylvania to Whitford’s home in New York, where Metterhauser made recordings that depicted the child naked. Whitford sexually assaulted the child shortly after Metterhauser left, recorded that content, and sent it to Metterhauser.

In December 2022, the defendant agreed with Carlos Julian Ruiz to sexually assault an approximately 2-year-old child and to record that abuse. Metterhauser traveled from Pennsylvania to Texas to commit the assault and record his sexual abuse of the 2-year-old child.

When Metterhauser was arrested in the Northern District of New York in early 2023, he had with him multiple electronic devices that contained the recordings of his sexual assault of the Texas victim; child pornography he received from Whitford depicting the New York victim; and child pornography he obtained from the internet.

Acting U.S. Attorney Sarcone stated: “The defendant’s admitted conduct is horrendous beyond description. This plea provides much needed finality and certainty for the victims and ensures that this dangerous predator never terrorizes another child. My office and our law enforcement partners will relentlessly pursue pedophiles who target our innocent children for their own twisted sexual gratification.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Tremaroli stated: “Trevor Metterhauser is one of the most disturbing predators FBI Albany has investigated. His sinister crimes spanned multiple states, and the details of his abuse are truly horrific. His admission now ensures he will spend the rest of his life locked up in federal prison. Today, our thoughts are with the children he harmed through his appalling actions. The FBI remains fiercely dedicated to aggressively investigating dangerous predators like Mr. Metterhauser who victimize our most vulnerable.”

If the district court accepts the parties’ plea agreement, at sentencing on March 12, 2026, the defendant will receive a term of imprisonment of 80 years, a lifetime term of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, forfeiture of devices used to commit the offenses, must pay restitution to the victims, and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Whitford and Ruiz have each pled guilty to offenses related to their roles in the abuse of the victims.

FBI-Albany and FBI-San Antonio investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael D. Gadarian and Benjamin A. Gillis are prosecuting it with the assistance of Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Thompson of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. This prosecution is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

