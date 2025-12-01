EACR Inc – Melville Expands Commercial Electronics, Solar Panel & Battery Recycling Services Across Long Island

EACR - Melville Electronics Recycling

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR Inc – Melville is proud to announce the expansion of its commercial electronics recycling, solar panel recycling, and battery recycling services for businesses throughout Long Island and the greater New York metro region. From small offices and schools to large industrial facilities and solar developers, EACR Inc – Melville provides reliable, compliant solutions for managing end-of-life electronics and technology equipment.As companies upgrade IT systems, expand renewable energy projects, and replace aging equipment, the volume of e-waste, solar panels, and batteries continues to grow. EACR Inc – Melville offers local organizations a trusted partner to handle these materials responsibly—helping keep hazardous components out of landfills while supporting corporate sustainability goals.“Our mission at EACR Inc – Melville is to make responsible electronics recycling simple for local businesses,” said a representative of EACR Inc – Melville. “Whether it’s a one-time cleanout or an ongoing pickup schedule, we help organizations on Long Island manage e-waste, solar panels, and batteries in a compliant, efficient, and environmentally conscious way.”Comprehensive Commercial Recycling ServicesEACR Inc – Melville offers a broad range of business-focused recycling services, including:Commercial Electronics Recycling for offices, schools, healthcare, and industrial facilitiesComputer & Laptop Recycling for outdated desktops, towers, laptops, and workstationsServer, Network & Telecom Equipment Recycling for IT rooms and data centersMonitor, TV & Display RecyclingPrinter, Copier & Office Equipment RecyclingSolar Panel Recycling & Solar Equipment Disposal for commercial projects and installersBattery Recycling including lithium-ion, rechargeable, UPS, and equipment batteriesBulk E-Waste Pickup & On-Site Collection for larger volumes of materialBy focusing on on-site pickup, palletized loads, and scheduled collection, EACR Inc – Melville helps businesses complete technology refreshes, facility cleanouts, and decommissioning projects with minimal disruption.Compliance, Security & SustainabilityEACR Inc – Melville emphasizes compliant, approved electronics recycling practices that align with applicable regulations. The company prioritizes responsible downstream handling of equipment and components, supporting customers’ environmental, ESG, and sustainability initiatives.EACR Inc – Melville’s services help business clients:Reduce landfill impact from obsolete electronics and solar equipmentManage materials such as metals, plastics, glass, and circuitry responsiblySupport internal green policies, sustainability reporting, and corporate social responsibility programsServing Melville, Long Island & the Greater New York AreaFrom its Melville location, EACR Inc supports businesses across Suffolk County, Nassau County, and surrounding New York communities, including Melville, Huntington, Farmingdale, Hauppauge, Bethpage, and beyond. The company works with office parks, corporate campuses, warehouses, manufacturers, schools, and solar industry partners that need dependable electronics recycling, solar panel recycling, and battery recycling solutions.“Businesses on Long Island know that how they handle old technology matters,” the representative added. “We’re here in Melville to give them a convenient, local option for compliant electronics recycling and reliable pickup services.”About EACR Inc – MelvilleEACR Inc - Melville105 Maxess Rd Suite S124, Melville, NY 11747(631) 634-2440EACR Inc – Melville is a commercial electronics recycling, solar panel recycling, and battery recycling company serving businesses, schools, government agencies, and organizations across Long Island and the greater New York area. The company specializes in bulk e-waste pickup, IT and office equipment recycling, and solar/battery recycling programs that help clients manage outdated technology responsibly while supporting their environmental and sustainability commitments.

