U.S. Attorney and Federal Law Enforcement Partners Meet with Rensselaer County and Troy Police Department Officials

ALBANY, NEW YORK – In September, Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and key federal law enforcement partners met with Sheriff Kyle Bourgault of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office; District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly of the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office; and Chief Daniel De Wolf of the City of Troy Police Department.

Acting U.S. Attorney John Sarcone stated: “Our law enforcement partners in Rensselaer County work tirelessly to keep our citizens safe, and their collaboration with my office and federal investigators has led to countless significant arrests and prosecutions. Together, we are making a difference every day, and I look forward to continuing our important work.”

Sherriff Bourgault stated: “Yesterday’s meeting with Acting U.S. Attorney John Sarcone reinforced the strength of our partnership. His commitment, combined with the hard work of our deputies and federal investigators, ensures that we are united in one mission—keeping our community safe. I am proud to continue this collaboration to protect the people of Rensselaer County.”

District Attorney Donnelly stated: “Rensselaer County looks forward to a continued partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and other federal law enforcement agencies, as we strive to do all that we can to prioritize public safety.”

Chief De Wolf stated: “Police work and keeping our communities safe have become increasingly difficult in recent years. Thankfully, we have great relationships with our federal law enforcement partners, including our U.S. Attorney’s Office. With the help of our federal partners, we have been able to enhance our crime fighting capabilities and arrest those committing crimes in our neighborhoods. The federal, state and local law enforcement agencies of Rensselaer County will always keep the safety of our citizens at the forefront, and our work together only strengthens our resolve.”

Pictured above (from left to right):

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bryan DiGirolamo, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeremiah Healey, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Albany Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli, City of Troy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf, Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly, Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III, Rensselaer County Sheriff Kyle Bourgault, Deputy U.S. Attorney Daniel Hanlon, Assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Chief Cyrus Rieck, and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Shane Nastoff.

