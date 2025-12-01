Tulsa Woman Sentenced for Stealing Disabled Army Veteran's Identity

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa woman was sentenced today for two counts of Aggravated Identity Theft after stealing a disabled Army veteran's identity, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Monica J. Thompson, 40, to 48 months imprisonment, followed by one year of supervised release. Judge Frizzell further ordered Thompson to pay $29,440.39 in restitution.

“Taking advantage of a veteran that served our country will never be tolerated in the Northern District of Oklahoma,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Thompson not only engaged in identity theft but also took advantage of a vulnerable disabled veteran for her own benefit.”

“This sentence sends a clear message that those who would exploit veterans will be held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Kris Raper with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s South-Central Field Office. “The VA OIG is grateful to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners for their efforts to achieve justice in this case.”

According to court documents, Thompson conspired with her boyfriend to defraud an elderly disabled veteran by arranging a sham marriage. After getting married to the victim, Thompson submitted false applications to the Veterans Administration (VA) to control the victim’s disability payments. Even though the victim was entitled to disability payments, he ended up being housed in an RV without food. Shortly after, the victim attempted suicide and was hospitalized. While the victim was on suicide watch, Thompson kept submitting false documents to the VA. A nurse overheard the victim providing Thompson with banking information and reported it to the authorities.

Thompson was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons at a later date.

The Office of Inspector General for the Board of Veterans’ Administration investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Greenough prosecuted the case.

If you suspect fraudulent conduct involving an older adult, don't hesitate to contact the National Elder Fraud Hotline

at 1-833-FRAUD-11 or find additional resources for older adults in Oklahoma.