Nurse Practitioner Sentenced to 18 Months and Ordered to Pay over $160,000 in Restitution for Health Care Fraud and Unlawful Drug Distribution

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III announced today that Anja Salamack, age 50, of Delray Beach, Florida, was sentenced in late October to 18 months in prison and a one-year period of home detention for submitting false and fraudulent claims to health care benefit programs and for issuing prescriptions for a controlled substance for non-medical purposes and outside the usual course of profession practice. The charges were part of the Department of Justice’s 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.

Salamack, formerly an Albany resident, was a psychiatric nurse practitioner who resided in Florida but claimed to be practicing in Albany. Salamack pled guilty to health care fraud for submitting false and fraudulent claims to health care benefit programs in New York State for health care services that she never provided, e.g. psychotherapy services, and evaluation and management services. Salamack caused $163,639.58 in losses. Salamack also pled guilty to unlawful drug distribution (also known as drug diversion), for issuing prescriptions for the controlled substance amphetamine (e.g. Adderall) for non-medical purposes and outside the usual course of professional practice. For instance, from November 2018 to May 2023, Salamack regularly prescribed amphetamine in the name of a person who had not been her patient since 2016. Salamack issued these prescriptions (108 in total) at the request of a relative of the former patient.

As part of her sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Ann M. Nardacci ordered that Salamack pay full restitution to the victims of her fraud along with a $10,000 fine and serve a two-year term of supervised release, to begin after her term of imprisonment. And in connection with her guilty plea, Salamack also surrendered her DEA registration (which had allowed her to prescribe controlled substances).

In a separate civil settlement agreement, Salamack admitted that she submitted claims to Medicare for psychotherapy services that were not rendered. She also admitted that she used $48,670 in Provider Relief Funds (PRF) for impermissible purposes. The PRF was money that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act had allocated to healthcare providers to pay for costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Salamack agreed to pay $188,850 to resolve her False Claims Act liability.

Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III stated: “This medical professional abused the privilege of providing care to others, and now she will pay the price for it. Thanks to a thorough investigation by the DEA and HHS, Anja Salamack is out of business, will have to compensate her victims—including the federal government through her significant civil settlement—and spend over a year in a federal prison.”

“Anja Salamack’s actions were no different from those of any drug trafficker, when she knowingly chose to put profits above the health and well-being of those lives she took an oath to help” stated DEA New York Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino. “While Salamack’s sentencing of 18 months sends a message; the harmful effects from her actions of unlawfully prescribing the controlled substance amphetamine for non-medical purposes could last much longer. Health care professionals must and will be held accountable when wrongfully and illegally prescribing controlled substances.”

“The defendant in this case, a nurse practitioner, put patients’ well-being in jeopardy and exploited health care programs meant to benefit her community,” stated Special Agent in Charge Naomi Gruchacz with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. “HHS-OIG will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect essential programs and hold accountable those whose actions could result in potential patient harm.”

The June 2025 charges were a part of a strategically coordinated, nationwide law enforcement action that resulted in criminal charges against 324 defendants for their alleged participation in health care fraud and illegal drug diversion schemes that involved the submission of over $14.6 billion in alleged false billings and over 15.6 million pills of illegally diverted controlled substances. The defendants allegedly defrauded programs entrusted for the care of the elderly and disabled to line their own pockets. In connection with the takedown, the Government seized over $245 million in cash, luxury vehicles, and other assets.

The DEA’s Tactical Diversion Squad (TDS) investigated this case. TDS is comprised of DEA Special Agents and Diversion Investigators, as well as Investigators from the New York State Department of Health, Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colonie Police Department assisted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph S. Hartunian and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett prosecuted the criminal case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Moran represented the United States in the civil matter.

###