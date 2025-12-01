Madison County Sex Offender Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Sex Offender Registration and Supervised Release Violations

UTICA, NEW YORK – Floyd Wood, age 57, of DeRuyter, New York, was sentenced on October 8, 2025 to a total of 24 months in prison: 18 months for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and a consecutive 6 months violating his conditions of federal supervised release.

Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Acting United States Marshal Christopher Amoia made the announcement.

In 2017 Wood was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, and 15 years of supervised release following his conviction for Coercion and Enticement of a 12-year-old child. He began his term of supervised release in November of 2023 upon his release from prison. Months later, Wood activated a second email account which he willfully failed to register with the Sex Offender Registry, as required by law. For months thereafter, Wood lied to his supervising Probation Officer about his email accounts, and the new account was only discovered when, during a home visit, Wood was found trying to hide an unauthorized smart phone from Probation Officers.

Following the terms of imprisonment, Wood will resume a term of supervised release for 10 years, during which he will again be obligated to follow his sex offender registration obligations.

Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone, III said: “Sex offender registration laws are designed for the protection of the public. They are simple to understand and follow. Any willful failure to strictly comply will be investigated and aggressively prosecuted by my office to ensure public safety.”

Acting United States Marshal Christopher Amoia stated: “The arrest of Floyd Wood highlights our continued commitment to locating and apprehending individuals who pose a threat to our communities. The U.S. Marshals Sex Offender Branch works closely with our federal, state, and local partners to track offenders and enforce sex offender registration requirements under the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act. These efforts are central to the mission of the U.S. Marshals Service. We remain fully dedicated to deploying the necessary resources to locate and apprehend non-compliant sex offenders nationwide, ensuring that those who violate federal law are brought to justice.”

The United States Marshal Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa M. Fletcher prosecuted both this case and Wood’s 2017 conviction, as a part of Project Safe Childhood.

Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

