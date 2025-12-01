Keep Austin Beautiful Removes 84 Tons of Litter in One Year: Annual Report

The organization releases its Annual Report for 2025, showing significant community impact in Austin’s green spaces and waterways.

Together, we’re shaping the next 40 years of a cleaner, greener, more connected community.” — Rodney Ahart, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1985, Keep Austin Beautiful has been inspiring and educating all Austinites to volunteer together, beautify green spaces, clean waterways, and reduce waste every day. Today, celebrating 40 years in the Austin community, Keep Austin Beautiful has released its Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2025.

In 2025, Keep Austin Beautiful empowered 11,090 volunteers to remove 84 tons of trash and recycling from Austin’s beloved green spaces, streets, and waterways. Also this year, Keep Austin Beautiful’s environmental education team engaged 14,985 Austin youth in recycling, composting, and reducing their waste, inspiring them to become the next generation of environmental leaders.

“As we release our 40th Anniversary Annual Report, we’re celebrating a community that continues to show up for Greater Austin,” says Rodney Ahart, CEO Keep Austin Beautiful. “Over four decades, more than 647,000 volunteers have contributed nearly two million service hours and removed 2,000 tons of litter to keep our city clean and beautiful—from Montopolis to Mueller, Dove Springs to the Domain, and every neighborhood in between. I am grateful to every volunteer, partner, sponsor, and board and staff member who makes this work possible. Together, we’re shaping the next 40 years of a cleaner, greener, more connected community.”

To learn more about Keep Austin Beautiful’s impact this year, read the report: www.keepaustinbeautiful.org/about

About Keep Austin Beautiful

Founded in 1985, Keep Austin Beautiful is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that inspires and educates all Austinites to volunteer together, beautify green spaces, clean waterways, and reduce waste every day.

