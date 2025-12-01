Landos Concrete and Construction Announces Residential and Commercial Concrete Solutions Across Eastern North Carolina

Regional contractor updates service offerings and project capabilities to meet rising demand for durable residential and commercial concrete work.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landos Concrete and Construction has announced an expanded slate of concrete and construction services as part of its continued growth throughout Eastern North Carolina. The company’s website, https://landoscontracting.com/ , now features an updated service overview designed to provide clearer access to information, project categories, and local service capabilities. This update reflects a rising regional demand for durable, code-compliant concrete work for both residential and commercial properties.Founded by Brandon Landowski, Landos Concrete and Construction has built a strong reputation for structural precision, long-lasting craftsmanship, and adherence to modern building standards. The business has seen consistent growth as property owners across the region continue investing in foundation repairs, outdoor living upgrades, structural extensions, and new-build construction.The updated service categories highlighted on LandosContracting.com showcase key areas including driveway installation, structural slabs, demolition and replacement work, stamped concrete, sidewalks, patios, and foundational support systems. The platform expansion is designed to serve as an accessible resource for property managers, homeowners, and commercial developers evaluating local contractors for concrete work requiring permit adherence and regional compliance.A spokesperson for Landos Concrete and Construction noted that the update reflects increasing attention being placed on construction integrity in North Carolina. “There is a heightened focus on structural reliability,” the spokesperson stated. “Property owners are prioritizing long-term solutions, improved safety standards, and craftsmanship that aligns with current environmental and engineering expectations. Landos Concrete and Construction continues investing in equipment, training, and project management to meet those expectations.”Industry data shows that demand for residential and commercial concrete services has risen steadily over the past five years, driven by home expansions, backyard improvements, heavy storm cycles, and the region’s growing commercial development pipeline. Landos Concrete and Construction has responded by broadening its capabilities in reinforced slab design, structural demolition, site preparation, and engineered concrete systems for both new installations and corrective restoration.Visitors to https://landoscontracting.com/ can now access detailed project descriptions, service maps, and contact options for scheduling site evaluations. The platform was structured to ensure clarity for general contractors, builders, and property owners navigating service needs ranging from simple concrete replacement to multi-phase structural construction.Recent project highlights include residential driveway expansions designed to withstand load increases from modern vehicle sizes, reinforced patio and foundation systems customized for coastal soil conditions, and commercial slab installations supporting retail and light industrial environments. Each project incorporates current best practices in drainage, reinforcement, compaction, and concrete mix design.Landos Concrete and Construction maintain a commitment to delivering projects that adhere to regional codes, structural engineering standards, and long-term durability expectations. The company continues to operate with a focus on safety, job-site transparency, and reliable timelines.More information about services, scheduling, and regional availability can be found at https://landoscontracting.com/

