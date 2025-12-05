Corporate America Turns to NVBDC to Drive Veteran Inclusion and Strengthen Supplier Procurement

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate America is Increasing Veteran Spend with NVBDC Certification Supplier procurement is evolving. What began as a compliance-driven initiative has become a strategic imperative, reshaping how corporations strengthen supply chains, drive innovation, and create economic impact. One of the fastest-growing trends in this transformation is the rise in corporate spending with Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs).Across industries, corporations are expanding their veteran inclusion strategies, and the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is at the center of this shift. As the original third-party veteran business certification recognized by the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR), NVBDC plays a critical role in helping corporations confidently increase and track their veteran spend. For companies looking toward the future of supplier procurement, veteran-owned businesses are becoming an essential part of long-term sourcing strategies.Veteran-owned businesses bring capabilities that meet the evolving needs of corporate America. In an increasingly complex environment of global disruptions, supply chain risks, workforce shortages, and shifting customer expectations, veteran businesses offer operational discipline, logistical excellence, leadership under pressure, strong risk management, adaptability, resilience, and mission-focused execution. These qualities make veteran-owned businesses reliable, high-performing partners for corporations seeking competitive advantage.Certification has historically been one of the biggest barriers to veteran spend. Before NVBDC, corporations lacked an independent, trusted process to validate whether a supplier was truly veteran-owned and operated. NVBDC changed that. As the nation’s premier third-party certifier of VOBs and SD/VOBs, NVBDC provides rigorous certification, transparent review processes, and military-grade standards, giving procurement teams confidence in the authenticity and readiness of the suppliers they engage. This credibility is why the Billion Dollar Roundtable exclusively accepts NVBDC certification for tracking veteran spend, a milestone that has reshaped corporate veteran inclusion.Supplier procurement is also expanding beyond traditional categories. While procurement programs have historically focused on minority and women-owned businesses, corporations now recognize the strategic value of veteran-owned businesses. Veteran businesses fill critical supply chain gaps, provide competitive suppliers, support ESG and corporate responsibility goals, receive advocacy from internal veterans’ resource groups, and meet public expectations for supporting those who served. Veteran-owned businesses have become strategic assets, not optional partners.Increasing accountability in Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III procurement further drives veteran spend. Prime suppliers and major subcontractors are encouraged, and in some cases required, to source from NVBDC-certified SD/VOBs. This ensures veteran inclusion extends beyond direct contracts and strengthens entire supply chain ecosystems. NVBDC supports corporations through education , certification verification, supplier matching, and MVO Task Force networks, enabling organizations to expand veteran inclusion across all tiers.Veteran inclusion also aligns directly with corporate ESG, community impact, and workforce strategies. Supporting veteran-owned businesses contributes to community investment, economic empowerment, workforce development, and corporate social responsibility objectives. Consumers and stakeholders increasingly expect measurable support for veterans, and increasing veteran spend is one of the most effective ways to deliver that commitment.As corporations expand globally, NVBDC-certified veteran businesses are prepared to compete in international markets. Through global initiatives and partnerships with the International Trade Administration (ITA) and the Global Chamber, veteran-owned companies gain the tools to operate worldwide, meeting the needs of multinational corporations, global supply chains, and export-import networks.Veteran spend is also becoming a core metric of supplier procurement excellence. Forward-thinking corporations are establishing dedicated veteran spend goals, integrating veteran inclusion into RFPs, training procurement teams to source SD/VOBs, highlighting veteran spend in ESG and impact reports, and implementing veteran-focused outreach strategies. NVBDC certification ensures these initiatives are auditable, credible, and measurable.The future of supplier procurement is clear: veteran inclusion is becoming a corporate priority. Veteran-owned businesses bring unique value to corporate America, and corporations are responding by elevating veteran spend as a long-term, strategic goal. With NVBDC certification, global initiatives, and the MVO Task Force, the veteran business community is stronger and more connected than ever. The next era of supplier procurement will be defined by the corporations that recognize and act on the power of veteran-owned suppliers. NVBDC is leading the way.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.