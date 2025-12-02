EFCG Advises GHD on the Divestiture of Its Leading Digital Procurement Platform, bids&tenders

EFCG bids&tenders Tombstone

EFCG’s market-leading AEC technology expertise and transaction guidance enabled GHD to secure a great long-term home for the bids&tenders team” — Steve Hammerton, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategic Projects at GHD

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GHD, a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation has divested its digital procurement platform, bids&tenders, to Valsoft Corporation Inc. (“Valsoft”), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses. Designed to simplify and centralize procurement for public- and private-sector organizations, bids&tenders supports the full procurement lifecycle.Built by procurement professionals, for procurement professionals, bids&tenders has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce manual workloads, and enhance compliance. The platform provides an end-to-end solution covering every stage of the procurement cycle — from bid creation and supplier management to evaluation, award, and contract oversight.With its intuitive, cloud-based design and flexible configuration options, bids&tenders allows teams to manage complex procurement workflows in one secure digital environment. Key capabilities include bid and contract management, automated compliance checks, digital scorecards for evaluation, vendor communication tools, and comprehensive reporting dashboards — all helping procurement teams make faster, data-driven decisions while reducing administrative burden and risk.bids&tenders will continue to operate autonomously, with the team transitioning to Valsoft to ensure continuity of service and support for customers. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will fall under the TAG Software Group, one of Valsoft’s decentralized operating entities.“EFCG’s market-leading AEC technology expertise and transaction guidance enabled GHD to secure a great long-term home for the bids&tenders team,” said Steve Hammerton, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategic Projects at GHD.EFCG provided advisory services to GHD on the transaction.Read the full press release from Valsoft here About bids&tendersbids&tenders is a digital procurement platform designed to simplify and modernize the entire procurement lifecycle. Used by public and private sector organizations, the platform enables users to post bids, manage supplier communications, receive compliant electronic submissions, conduct evaluations, and manage contracts — all in one secure, centralized system. Built by procurement professionals for procurement professionals, bids&tenders empowers teams to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and make informed decisions through automation and intuitive design.Learn more at www.bidsandtenders.com About EFCGFounded in 1990, the Environmental Financial Consulting Group is a global specialized M&A advisor and management consultant to Architecture, Engineering, and Consulting (AEC) firms. Our mission is to provide a strategic edge to AEC firms to advance the industry. For 35+ years and counting, we have served as a retained advisor to 550+ firms, advised on 240+ M&A transactions, and held more than 100 executive conferences.Learn more at www.efcg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.