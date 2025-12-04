TAW-N Releases 'As If Nothing Ever Happened,' a Tribute Imagining an Older John Lennon

Cover art for “As If Nothing Ever Happened”, the new single from Welsh musician TAW-N inspired by a viral image of an older John Lennon.

Welsh musician TAW-N releases an emotional new single inspired by a viral image of an older John Lennon, imagining the music he might have created in later life

CARDIFF, CARDIFF, WALES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welsh musician TAW-N, the creator behind the acclaimed aiBeatles project, announces the release of “As If Nothing Ever Happened,” a deeply moving single inspired by a viral image of an older John Lennon that circulated online.

The image sparked a wave of emotion and reflection, leading TAW-N to imagine the music Lennon might have made had he lived — and to explore that feeling through song.

“It’s borne out of a lifelong love of The Beatles’ music and is a musical interpretation of the emotions felt when imagining what could have been,” says TAW-N.

A rough verse and chorus were first shared on social media in 2023, where they were viewed millions of times across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. The reaction was immediate and overwhelming, with many listeners commenting that the song had moved them to tears. That response convinced TAW-N to finish the track.

Originally 'As If Nothing Ever Happened' was created as an aiBeatles track. Despite the name (aiBeatles) the song was recorded using real instruments and recorded in the normal way. Ai was only used to make the vocals sound more Beatley.

This new version by TAW-N will be released on December 8th, the anniversary of Lennon’s death in New York — deliberately reframing the date away from tragedy and toward possibility, creativity and hope.

“In these challenging times, I believe Lennon’s voice for peace would have been louder than ever. This song is about music, love and what could have been.”

About the sound

The aiBeatles project is known for using real instruments and songwriting, with AI employed only to make the vocals sound more “Beatley.”

The new TAW-N version of the song represents an evolution of that approach — a thoughtful hybrid of real instrumentation and AI technology, exploring how classic influences and modern tools can coexist creatively.

“As If Nothing Ever Happened” will be available on Spotify and all major streaming platforms.

Artist: TAW-N

Single: As If Nothing Ever Happened

Release Date: December 8th, 2025

Genre: Alternative Pop / Retro-inspired Pop

Location: Wales, UK

Background: A new musical project from the creator of the aiBeatles

For interviews, review copies, playlist consideration or press enquiries:

📧 theaibeatles@gmail.com

