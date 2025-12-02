Universal Shield Insurance Group Announces Chris Blaylock as SVP of Advocacy & Distribution for Commercial Surety Group

Chris Blaylock Rick Klimaszewski

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC), a subsidiary of Universal Shield Insurance Group, today announced that Chris Blaylock has joined the Commercial Surety team as Senior Vice President of Advocacy & Distribution, effective December 1, 2025.Chris will oversee UFCIC’s national advocacy, distribution, and agent engagement strategy, advancing the company’s rapidly expanding Universal Surety Ecosystem and strengthening partnerships with agents, associations, and policymakers nationwide. In this role, he will serve as UFCIC’s primary advocate in the national conversation around bail, surety, and the future of the industry.“Chris brings a rare combination of advocacy expertise, operational insight, and deep commitment to the surety industry,” said Rick Klimaszewski , President of Surety. “His track record of building collaborative relationships across the bail and surety landscape aligns perfectly with UFCIC’s vision to empower agents, strengthen partnerships, and deliver industry-leading innovation.”With more than two decades of experience in commercial bail and surety, Chris Blaylock has been a leading voice in national advocacy and industry modernization. Before joining UFCIC, Blaylock served as Deputy Director of the American Bail Coalition, the nation’s foremost trade association for commercial surety. In his new role, Chris will oversee all aspects of UFCIC’s Surety Advocacy & Distribution activities — integrating legislative intelligence, agent engagement, and market expansion strategies to strengthen and support UFCIC’s agent network nationwide.“I’m honored to join Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company at such a pivotal moment for the industry,” said Chris Blaylock . “Our goal is simple — by combining UFCIC’s financial strength with new tools and resources within the Universal Surety Ecosystem, we’re creating a modern framework that leverages technology for advocacy and growth in a way that truly serves our agent partners. I look forward to representing UFCIC’s mission and values in every conversation — from the agent level to national policy discussions.”Universal’s Surety Ecosystem represents the company’s next-generation investment in agent empowerment and network expansion, designed to deliver greater access, collaboration, and real-time support across all levels of the bail and surety industry.To ensure immediate access and communication, agents are encouraged to schedule a meeting directly with Chris Blaylock to discuss their business, growth opportunities, advocacy efforts, or partnership initiatives. Chris Blaylock can be reached at cblaylock@ufcic.com or 610-368-8225.About Universal Shield Insurance Group - Universal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and excess and surplus commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with primary offices in Dublin, Ohio and Waterford, Michigan. As a hybrid insurance and insurtech enterprise, the company’s insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc. (Shield Indemnity) For more information, visit www.universalshield.com

