Sunshine, Author of The Sober Witch Life, Announced as a Workshop and Ritual Leader at ConVocation 2026

Recovery centered witchcraft joins one of the nation’s most established esoteric gatherings this February in Ypsilanti

ConVocation has always been a place where many paths meet, and it is meaningful to bring recovery-centered magick into that shared space. ” — Sunshine - Founder of Sober Witch Life Movement

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConVocation, one of the largest and longest-standing mystical gatherings in the United States, has announced its lineup of presenters for the 2026 convention. Among the many teachers, ritualists, and community leaders contributing to this year’s programming is Sunshine, Detroit-based founder of The Sober Witch Life movement and author of The Sober Witch Life: A Magickal Guide to Recovery. She will lead three offerings focused on addiction, recovery, and esoteric healing during the four-day gathering from February 19 through February 22 at the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti Eagle Crest Resort Hotel.

Since its founding in 1995, ConVocation has served as a cross-tradition meeting place for witches, pagans, occultists, and seekers of all backgrounds. The convention features hundreds of classes, rituals, and community discussions presented by international teachers, local practitioners, and emerging voices. The Merchant and Art Room highlights handcrafted wares and unique ritual tools from artisans across the region. The event’s mission centers on cultivating fellowship, education, and a spiritually supportive community for individuals who honor mystical and esoteric paths. Sunshine’s presence contributes a recovery-focused perspective that has grown increasingly relevant for practitioners navigating sobriety, trauma healing, and psychic sensitivity.

ConVocation’s commitment to community engagement, learning, and shared wisdom continues to shape its programming. Sunshine’s offerings align with this ethos by speaking directly to the lived experiences of witches in recovery and those impacted by addiction. Her work weaves energetic awareness, intuitive development, ancestral understanding, and magickal practice into a framework that honors recovery as a sacred path.

SUNSHINE’S WORKSHOPS AND RITUALS

Sunshine will lead three sessions at ConVocation 2026. Each session approaches addiction and recovery through an esoteric lens and emphasizes sovereignty, healing, and alchemical transformation.

The first workshop, Addicted to the Ache, explores addiction as an energetic pattern found in ancestral lines, family systems, and past life imprints. The session examines why witches, psychics, and sensitives often feel drawn toward addictive cycles or carry addictive tendencies within their energetic field. Participants will have space to reflect on trauma, intuition, and inherited patterns while discussing how awareness supports recovery and personal power.

The second offering, The Painted Spell, is a community ritual centered on transmutation. Participants impacted by addiction through recovery, family history, codependency, or trauma are invited to engage in a shared creative working. Paint, voice, and drum become tools for expressing truth and releasing pain. The collective canvas created during the ritual becomes a symbol of shared healing. The ritual closes with chant and rhythm, focusing the energy of transformation outward.

The third experience, Starship Shadowlight, is an immersive ritual meditation guided by music and inner journeywork. Participants will descend into the shadow layers within the self, confronting shame, fear, and distortion before ascending toward clarity and connection with the Higher Self. The ritual follows the Hermetic principle of As Above, So Below and uses the symbolic structure of a starship voyage to anchor the experience. Sunshine describes the work as a form of dimensional alchemy intended to support emotional release and spiritual integration.

SIGNIFICANCE OF SUNSHINE’S CONTRIBUTION

Sunshine’s participation reflects a growing acknowledgment that addiction affects many within the esoteric community and that recovery-centered practices are needed. Individuals practicing sober witchcraft often navigate sobriety while also holding psychic sensitivity, neurodivergence, and queer identity. Traditional recovery spaces are not always safe or inclusive. Sunshine’s work provides an alternative rooted in spiritual sovereignty, intuitive practice, and community support. Her book and her monthly recovery circles have reached witches across the United States and have become a model for recovery spaces designed specifically for spiritually independent practitioners.

In speaking about her participation, Sunshine shared, “Witches in recovery deserve spaces where their truth is honored, where their gifts are not pathologized, and where their healing is treated as sacred. ConVocation has always been a place where many paths meet, and it is meaningful to bring recovery-centered magick into that shared space. Addiction touches covens, families, and entire communities. These offerings are a reminder that no recovering witch has to walk alone.”

ABOUT CONVOCATION 2026

ConVocation 2026 will be held February 19 through February 22 at the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti Eagle Crest Resort Hotel located at 1275 S Huron St in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The convention will include hundreds of classes, rituals, and community events taught by a wide range of presenters. Sunshine’s session times will be announced as the full schedule is confirmed.

ConVocation remains committed to fostering a deeply interconnected and supportive esoteric community through education, fellowship, and shared practice. For additional information or media inquiries about Sunshine’s participation, contact headmistress@illuminateunschool.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.