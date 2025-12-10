America’s Thrift Stores Opens in Rome with a Fresh & Fun Take on Thrift

America's Thrift Stores is Not Your Mama's Thrift Stores.

ROME, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Thrift Stores is excited to announce the opening of its newest location at 2204 Shorter Ave NW Rome, GA 30165 , marking its 34th store overall and the 5th in Georgia.While new to Rome, America’s Thrift is a longtime favorite across the Southeast. For more than 40 years, it has earned a loyal following for its clean, organized stores, constantly refreshed inventory, and values-driven mission. The Rome location features a curated layout across hundreds of categories of Women’s, Men’s, and Kids’ apparel, home goods, shoes, handbags, and more, designed to help shoppers find their style without the chaos.And with thousands of items added daily, it’s no exaggeration to say: It’s a New Store Every Day.“We know Rome already gets the appeal of thrift,” says CEO Chris Homewood. “We’re just turning up the volume on variety, ease, and impact—with a side of fun.”From Hidden Gems to Name Brands, All at Up to 70% OffWhether you're thrifting for a one-of-a-kind statement piece, name-brand jeans, or just browsing for the thrill of the find, America’s Thrift offers unbeatable value, with prices up to 70% off retail.Giving Back Feels Good (and So Does Cleaning Out Your Closet)America’s Thrift accepts donations of gently used clothing, electronics, and household goods—and now’s the perfect time to part ways with what no longer fits your life. Moving? Reorganizing? Kids outgrown their winter coats? Let it all go and make room for something better. Every donation supports Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and keeps usable goods out of landfills.As the only freestanding pediatric healthcare system in Georgia, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is the trusted leader in caring for kids. The not-for-profit organization’s mission is to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow through more than 60 pediatric specialties and programs, top healthcare professionals, and leading research and technology.Children’s is one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country, managing more than one million patient visits annually at three hospitals (Arthur M. Blank, Hughes Spalding and Scottish Rite), Marcus Autism Center, the Center for Advanced Pediatrics, the Zalik Behavioral and Mental Health Center, urgent care centers and neighborhood locations. Consistently ranked among the top children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has impacted the lives of kids in Georgia, across the United States and around the world for more than 100 years thanks to generous support from the community.And it doesn’t stop there. America’s Thrift also contributes to sustainability by diverting more than 65 million pounds of goods from landfills every year.Ready to Shop or Drop Off?Visit americasthrift.com/rome for store hours, donation details, and job opportunities.America’s Thrift Stores is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. and is comprised of 34 stores throughout the Southeast. Well-known for its variety and selection, thanks largely to local donations, America’s Thrift is proud to partner with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Additionally, the company is a huge part of the reduce, reuse, recycle movement, helping to keep nearly 65 million pounds of goods out of local landfills each year. For more information, visit www.americasthrift.com

