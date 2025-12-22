'Becoming the Compass' eBook Available for Free December 22–26, 2025

XL logo Book Cover

A leadership fable blending story and strategy to inspire authenticity and resilience—free Kindle download Dec 22–26.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and leadership coach Ryan Crittenden, Ph.D., announced today that the eBook edition of his new leadership fable, Becoming the Compass: A Leadership Fable for Emerging Leaders, will be available free on Amazon Kindle from December 22–26, 2025.

Download link: https://a.co/d/7loiyQD

Set in the fictional business community of Horizon Valley, Becoming the Compass follows Alex, a rising leader facing pressure, burnout, and the realities of toxic leadership. Through mentorship from the grounded and wise Casey, Alex discovers four transformative leadership principles:

Relational Strength

Authentic Presence

Purposeful Resilience

Growth Through Challenge

Blending storytelling with practical leadership insights, Becoming the Compass offers a refreshing alternative to outdated, top-down management. The book illustrates how everyday leaders can cultivate environments of trust, purpose, and genuine human connection.

“This book is for every emerging leader who has felt stuck between doing what’s expected and doing what’s right,” said Dr. Crittenden. “It’s a fable, but it’s also a mirror—one that helps readers reflect on who they are as leaders and who they’re becoming.”

Perfect for new leaders, team supervisors, managers, coaches, and organizations committed to human-centered leadership, the book has already been praised for its relatable storytelling and actionable guidance.

Free eBook Promotion

Dates: December 22–26, 2025

Where: Amazon Kindle

Link: https://a.co/d/7loiyQD

Readers are encouraged to download the eBook during this limited-time window and share the promotion with colleagues, leadership teams, and emerging professionals.

About the Author

Ryan Crittenden, Ph.D. is an Army veteran, leadership coach, real estate professional, and founder of XL Coaching & Development. He specializes in strengths-based leadership, organizational growth, and helping emerging leaders build confidence, clarity, and influence.

