Premier North Florida Agricultural Property Heads to Online Auction December 9th

MARIANNA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven Hills Auctions in association with Saunders Land announces the upcoming online auction of a substantial 377± acre agricultural property in Jackson County, Florida. Bidding concludes December 9th at noon EST via 7Hauctions.com.Located at 5018 Old US Road in Marianna, this prime farmland presents a turnkey opportunity for agricultural investors and outdoor enthusiasts. The property will be offered in two distinct tracts, available for purchase individually or as a complete package.Tract One encompasses 9± acres featuring commercial-grade infrastructure including a 16,370± square foot packing house, 2,400± square foot cold storage facility, and office space. This tract provides immediate operational capability for agricultural processing and distribution.Tract Two comprises 368± acres of productive farmland combining cultivatable acreage with wildlife habitat. The property boasts exceptional water resources with multiple irrigation wells permitted for 16.5 million gallons monthly through the Northwest Florida Water Management District. Additional features include organic pasture, paved road frontage along Old US Road, and prime hunting grounds."This property represents a rare opportunity to acquire a complete agricultural operation with exceptional infrastructure and water resources already in place," said Buddy Lee, CAI, Founder and President of Seven Hills Auctions. "The combination of productive farmland, turnkey packing facilities, and substantial water permits makes this an outstanding investment for serious agricultural operators."The property's strategic location in Florida's Panhandle positions it ideally for various agricultural enterprises. Current infrastructure and permits support immediate farming operations while offering long-term investment potential in one of North Florida's established agricultural corridors.Prospective bidders can access comprehensive due diligence materials including surveys, soil reports, water use permits, and topographic maps through the auction website. Property inspections can be arranged by contacting Seven Hills Auctions at 800.742.9165.The TractBID online auction format allows participants to bid on individual tracts or the entire property, providing flexibility for various investment strategies and operational scales.Contact Information:Buddy Lee, CAI – Seven Hills AuctionsPhone: 229.873.4211 | Email: Buddy@7Hauctions.comBryant Peace – Saunders LandPhone: 229.726.9088 | Email: Bryant@SaundersRealEstate.comWebsite: 7Hauctions.comAbout Seven Hills AuctionsSeven Hills Auctions, founded by Buddy Lee, CAI, specializes in marketing and selling premier real estate properties through innovative online and live auction platforms. The firm provides comprehensive auction services for agricultural land, bank owned real estate, commercial properties, and residential real estate throughout the United States

