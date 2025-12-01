Pinnacle Quantum Group: United States Trade Mission to Saudi Arabia

Series A Investment

PQG is delighted to support the US Department of Commerce International Trade Administration’s goals to advance US economic progress through foreign investment” — Michael A. Doran, Jr.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Quantum Group Inc. today announced that it is participating in a US Department of Commerce International Trade Administration-sponsored diplomatic trade initiative to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following an invitation from the department to participate in cross-border trade and international investment opportunities, the company was selected to meet decision makers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With support from the Director and the extended team at TradeMissions.org, the company will will attend the trade initiative for Series A investment, and be introduced to nearly two-hundred KSA-based Limited Partners (LP's). Investors will be briefed on a variety of the company’s offerings, including its flagship Aterna(TM) platform, AI advancements, numerous vertical industry applications, and its novel computing architecture: Fractal Information Logic (FIL v4), which bridges the gap between Quantum and Classical computing to allow Quantum algorithms to be executed on classical hardware.

About Pinnacle Quantum Group Inc.

Pinnacle Quantum Group develops next-generation computational architectures that unify quantum theory, geometry, and mathematics into practical systems for science, defense, and industry. Its mission is to accelerate human capability through post-quantum, recursively grounded computation. Our flagship product, Aterna (TM), is designed to solve high-complexity challenges in government and enterprise markets, and is particularly well-suited for highly regulated industries.

For collaboration, media engagement, or technical inquiries, contact sales@pqg.info.

