Vivibook Unveils Patent-Pending AI Architecture designed for Books

Silicon Valley Debut of Platform Capable of Generating Complete Novels via Structured Parsing

The first platform in the world capable of generating original novels in 1 click” — Giacomo Bruno

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivibook today announced the official launch of its new digital publishing platform, introducing a proprietary technology designed to address current challenges in long-form AI storytelling. The company has developed a patent-pending system capable of generating structurally consistent original novels, marking a shift in how generative artificial intelligence is applied to the publishing sector.While current AI models often struggle with narrative coherence over long distances, Vivibook has engineered a specific workflow to solve this issue. The platform utilizes a "unique request" architecture involving dynamic prompting and structured parsing. This technological framework allows for the creation of complete fiction works across twelve genres in approximately three minutes, maintaining plot continuity and character development throughout the text.The launch, which begins in the United States, aims to provide a new technological standard for digital narrative creation."With this launch, we are aiming to open a new phase in the publishing industry," said Giacomo Bruno, Founder and CPO of Vivibook. "The objective was to move beyond improvised text generation to a structured editorial technology. Vivibook allows for the generation of unique works that adhere to professional narrative standards, raising the bar for what is currently possible with generative systems.""Vivibook represents a new way of understanding storytelling. It is not a simple use of AI, but a proprietary architecture that allows for professional quality with a single click," states Davide Mitscheunig, CoFounder and CEO of Vivibook. "We worked for years on a system capable of overcoming the structural limits of traditional AI, creating something that didn't exist before."The company also highlights the solidity of its growth model. "Vivibook was designed to scale globally while maintaining maximum attention to intellectual property, economic sustainability, and user protection," declares Carlo Carmine, CoFounder and CFO. "Our pending patent is a strategic asset that consolidates our technological leadership."User experience has been curated down to the last detail. "We wanted to create an intuitive and satisfying platform where the reader feels part of the creative process," adds Viviana Grunert, CoFounder and CMO. "In Vivibook, every element has been designed to make creating one's own book immediate and to provide a fluid and engaging experience."Following its U.S. debut, Vivibook plans to implement an international roadmap that includes the rollout of additional narrative features and expansion into further global markets.About VivibookVivibook is a publishing technology company that leverages proprietary AI architecture to generate long-form fiction.For more information, visit https://www.vivibook.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.