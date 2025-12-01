From Maine to the Main Stage: Maine FFA Members Receive National Recognition in Indianapolis

Pictured from left to right: Maine State FFA Officers Jillian McLaughlin (L)and Callie Cullins (R) , with Poland FFA Members Sierra Hemond, Lea Marchesseault, Lachlan Newell, and Nolan Davis.

In October, the Maine FFA was proudly represented by five amazing chapters at the 98th National FFA Convention and Expo, held in Indianapolis, Indiana. The National FFA Convention brings in thousands of FFA members from across the country, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. While at the convention, members and advisors have an opportunity to attend outstanding workshops facilitated by national staff, visit the ever-growing career expo, and network with agribusiness professionals from all industry sectors.



At the National FFA Convention, a select group of members also participates in the National FFA Career Development Events (CDEs) and Leadership Development Events (LDEs). To participate, students must win their respective competitions at the state level. This year, following months of hard work and dedication, Maine was proudly represented in seven different CDEs and LDEs by members of various chapters:

Peyton Hallet of the Easton FFA Chapter competed in the National FFA Creed Speaking LDE. This event challenges first-year members to memorize and recite the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed, as well as to answer questions from a panel of judges about their interpretation of the piece. Hallet received a bronze placement in this year’s national competition.



Members of the Caribou FFA Chapter traveled to Indianapolis to represent Maine in both the National FFA Nursery and Landscape CDE and Farm Business Management LDE. Both teams, supported by advisor Scott Moir, worked diligently to prepare over the summer months. The Nursery and Landscape CDE challenges team members to correctly identify plants, aid in plant propagation, and correctly estimate mock landscaping inquiries by customers. The Farm Business Management LDE challenges students by simulating a real management scenario for an agricultural business. Competitors learn how to properly manage a company, read business reports, and establish consumer relations. Desirae Oullette, Simon Disy, Tait Margeson, and Ian Russel received bronze recognition as a team in the national Nursery and Landscape CDE. George Solomon, Lexus Botting, Megan Martin, and Kayden Guerrette received bronze placement in the national Farm Business Management LDE. Individually, Solomon placed silver.



Julia Deitrick of the Lincoln Academy FFA Chapter proudly represented Maine in the National FFA Prepared Public Speaking LDE. This LDE required competitors to write and memorize a speech about an agricultural topic of their choice. For this year’s competition, Deitrick wrote and delivered her speech about farm income instability on the coast of Maine. Deitrick received bronze placement at the 98th National FFA Convention and Expo.



Members of the newly established Poland FFA Chapter made the journey to Indianapolis to compete in the National FFA Livestock Evaluation CDE. This event tasks teams with evaluating a variety of different livestock breeds and ranking them accordingly, from most desirable to least desirable. Team members must be knowledgeable about livestock anatomy and able to easily identify desirable traits amongst breeds. Members of Poland’s team included Sierra Hemond, Lachlan Newell, Lea Marchessault, and Nolan Davis. Newell, Marchessault, and Davis placed bronze individually, and Hemond placed silver.



Students from the Tri-County Technical Center FFA Chapter competed in this year’s National FFA Environment and Natural Resources CDE. This CDE fosters student engagement with natural resource concepts and helps students understand how agriculture and the Earth’s environment intersect. Members of the Tri-County team included Burleigh Rowe, Lily Geary, Christopher McGuinness, and Autumn Picard. Rowe and McGuinness earned bronze individually, and Picard and Geary placed silver.



The final member who represented Maine at the 98th National FFA Convention and Expo was Maine FFA state officer Jillian McLaughlin from the Lincoln Academy FFA Chapter. This year, McLaughlin competed in the National FFA Employability Skills LDE, having won first place in the state preliminary competition back in May of 2025. This event requires competitors to create a job for which they currently feel qualified and complete all necessary paperwork for applying to the position. After completing the paperwork—including a job description, resume, and cover letter—the competitors undergo an initial virtual interview prior to arriving in Indianapolis. Once the convention begins, competitors participate in a single face-to-face interview with a panel of judges. The group of 50 students is then cut down to the top 12 for the semifinal round. For the first time in Maine FFA history, McLaughlin represented Maine not only as a top 12 semifinalist but as a top eight finalist. McLaughlin received gold placement in the national competition, finishing seventh in the nation.

The Maine FFA is proud of all members who challenged themselves by competing at the national level. Each one of them demonstrated hard work, determination, and a willingness to learn as they carried the state to incredible recognition. Congratulations to all individuals and teams!

This article was written by Jillian McLaughlin, Maine FFA State Reporter. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.