IBS Institutional Capital Dr. Jason Jackson Joins U.S. Trade Representative Led USMCA SME Dialogue

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach County-based private equity and alternative asset manager IBS Institutional Capital, a sister company of IBS Investment Bank (IBS, N.A.), today announced that the firm’s Chairman participated in the annual United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) SME Dialogue (USMCA SME Dialogue).

The 4th USMCA SME Dialogue was convened by the Office of the United States Trade Representative in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Global Affairs Canada, and Mexico’s Secretariat of the Economy. This year, the event was hosted by the Arizona District Export Council (AzDEC) and the U.S. Export Assistance Center-Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual USMCA SME Dialogue served as the official convening of leaders from the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada to deliberate on trade and investment prospects within North America. Dr. Jackson was among the prominent North American business stakeholders, invited by their respective governments to join in the trilateral trade discussions.

To further support the USMCA event, Dr. Jackson and members of the IBS, N.A. team participated in the B2B Matchmaking program led by the AzDEC and the University of Arizona, connecting U.S., Mexican, and Canadian SMEs with key industry leaders to promote new USMCA-aligned trade and investment activity. The IBS, N.A. team met with several potential investment targets across the manufacturing, aerospace, and technology sectors. “The USMCA SME Dialogue is one of the most impactful platforms for stakeholders from the United States, Canada, and Mexico to engage in discussions with senior officials regarding trade and investment opportunities and challenges under the USMCA,” said Jackson, IBS, N.A., Chairman and Chief Investment Officer.

In addition to his business efforts, Dr. Jackson has spent over twenty years advising government, community, and interfaith leaders, as well as a diverse range of entrepreneurs and corporate executives. With a focus on executive mentorship, board governance, and committee mobilization, he has served on various boards and committees, including the U.S. Institute of Business Diplomacy, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the University of South Florida, and as Palm Beach Chairman of SCORE Mentors, a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

About the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) took effect on July 1, 2020. Replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the USMCA promotes more balanced, reciprocal trade that supports high-paying jobs for Americans and helps grow the North American economy. For more information, visit: https://ustr.gov/trade-agreements/free-trade-agreements/united-states-mexico-canada-agreement

About IBS (IBS, N.A.)

IBS Institutional Capital (IBS) is a U.S. alternative credit manager and private equity firm specializing in direct investments in lower-middle market operating companies and real estate investment management companies with annual revenues or assets ranging from $5 million to $300 million. IBS Investment Bank, a sister company of IBS, is a privately held, institutionally oriented investment bank that specializes in capital markets and risk management for its sister companies, select depository banks, family offices, and institutional investors. For more information, visit: https://www.myinstitutionalbanking.com/about-us/

Legal Disclaimer:

