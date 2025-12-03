Hirey Announces AI Platform Designed to Shorten Caregiver Hiring Time for Houston Home Care Agencies

Hirey’s AI agent “Rey” helps Houston home care agencies book caregiver interviews in under one hour.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The severe caregiver shortage and 80% annual turnover rate in Houston's home care industry have created a hyper-competitive hiring landscape demanding "real-time" recruitment. In response to this critical market urgency, home care agencies are adopting new technological solutions to fill specialized roles within hours, not weeks. Hirey , an AI-first recruiting platform, announced a new operational milestone this week: the ability for its Houston partners to reduce the typical caregiver Time-to-Hire from several days or a week down to as little as one hour.This rapid capability directly addresses the urgent recruitment rhythm of Houston’s home care agencies, which often need to fill a specific care position—with demands for a certain zip code, specific CNA certification, or specialized skills like "live-in" care—within hours of acquiring a new client. For these owner-operators, speed and precision are the only defense against losing a prospective hire to a competing agency.FOCUS ON THE MARKET TREND: ELIMINATING THE MANUAL BOTTLENECKThe traditional recruitment model—posting job ads, collecting random resumes, and struggling to schedule interviews—is proving too slow and expensive for the high-volume, high-turnover nature of home care. Caregivers, who are highly sensitive to small shifts in salary and commute distance, often take the first offer they receive. Hirey’s platform leverages AI automation to streamline the high-volume process. The company states this automation is the key driver to eliminating manual tasks traditionally handled by agency staff.The AI agent , Rey, manages the time-consuming process that often overwhelms busy agency managers, specifically by:1) Candidate Sourcing: Rey instantly accesses and screens its pool of candidates, which currently includes over 3,000 active caregivers in the Houston metro area.2) Precision Matching: Rey screens and matches candidates based on critical needs like zip code, salary sensitivity, and special patient requirements (e.g. CNA/HHA, ability to drive, live-in requirement).3) Quick Scheduling: The platform’s record is a candidate interview scheduled in 2 minutes and 17 seconds. Rey coordinates the entire scheduling process with the caregiver via text message, meaning no app download is ever required.THE BUSINESS IMPACT: COST AND SERVICE STABILITYBeyond speed, the AI-driven system reduces the manual workload associated with sourcing, screening, phone calls, and interview coordination, which results in lower operating costs for home care agencies."For home care franchise owners in Houston, every day a client waits for a caregiver is a day of lost revenue and a compromised level of service," said Walter Wu, CEO of Hirey. "We designed Hirey to eliminate the bottleneck and the operational costs associated with traditional recruiting. The fact that we are now scheduling over 100 interviews daily for our Houston partners proves that AI is not just a tool for big tech; it's the lifeline for essential local businesses that need to operate lean and fast."HIREY'S ROLE IN THE GREATER HOUSTON MARKETHirey has rapidly expanded its presence in the Greater Houston Area, directly supporting the small and mid-sized agencies that make up the backbone of the home care industry. The company has partnered with over 200 local caregiver franchises for their urgent staffing needs, helping them stabilize their workforce against the staggering turnover rate."The reality is that candidates for these critical roles are extremely sensitive to salary and distance... Our AI agent, Rey, is the answer to the 'interview today, start work tomorrow' urgency that defines this industry," added Walter Wu.ABOUT HIREYHirey is an AI-first recruiting platform dedicated to streamlining high-volume hiring for essential local businesses.

