DomainsByOwner.com Launches Commission-Free Marketplace Enabling Direct Sales of Domain Names

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DomainsByOwner.com today announced the launch of a new online marketplace that enables individuals and businesses to buy and sell domain names directly, without paying sales commissions or transaction fees. The platform introduces a subscription-based model that separates listing access from transactional outcomes, giving domain owners complete control over pricing, negotiation, and profit retention.The introduction of DomainsByOwner.com represents a structural change in how digital assets are traded within the domain name market. Traditionally, domain marketplaces have operated on a percentage-based commission or brokerage model, charging sellers fees ranging from 10% to 25% of the final sale price. In some cases, these charges can significantly reduce seller returns and increase buyers' overall costs. DomainsByOwner.com replaces that approach with a flat subscription model, removing intermediary deductions and allowing both parties to interact directly.The platform was created to provide a transparent, efficient, and user-managed alternative to the current industry standard. Once sellers create an account, they can list one or multiple domains, establish their own asking prices, and connect with potential buyers without third-party involvement. Each listing appears publicly within categorized search results and can be discovered by startups, investors, entrepreneurs, and companies seeking digital properties for brand development.Unlike conventional domain marketplaces, DomainsByOwner.com does not intervene in financial transactions or the transfer of ownership. Instead, participants are encouraged to use independent, reputable online escrow services to securely manage payments. This separation between marketplace visibility and transaction handling enables both buyers and sellers to choose their preferred escrow partner while maintaining control over the negotiation process.According to company representatives, this model reflects a broader movement toward decentralization and peer-to-peer exchange in digital asset trading. “The industry has evolved to a point where digital property holders want greater control and transparency,” a DomainsByOwner.com spokesperson stated. “By removing the commission structure and enabling direct communication, our marketplace eliminates unnecessary costs while preserving the integrity of the transaction process.”The commission-free structure not only benefits sellers but also impacts buyers. In fee-based marketplaces, sellers often raise listing prices to offset commissions, leading to inflated market prices. By eliminating those commissions, DomainsByOwner.com creates a price environment that more closely reflects the actual market value of domain assets. Buyers negotiate directly with owners, leading to faster deal cycles and a more precise understanding of valuation expectations.Each listing is published without preferential advertising or paid placement. User search filters and browsing activity, not advertising budgets or promotional fees, determine visibility across the site. This approach aims to foster a fair and accessible marketplace, ensuring equal exposure for all listings, irrespective of portfolio size or seller status. Sellers can list a single domain or an entire portfolio without limit.The platform’s design emphasizes usability and efficiency. The listing process requires only basic information about the domain, the price, and the seller's contact preferences. Once approved, listings appear immediately on the marketplace, where they can be searched by keyword, extension, category, or price range. The system’s direct messaging functionality enables real-time negotiation between domain holders and interested buyers.DomainsByOwner.com enters the market at a time when domain name trading continues to grow as a recognized investment and branding activity. Premium domain names have become a critical asset for digital marketing, search optimization, and online identity. Industry analysts note that domain names, especially short, memorable, or keyword-rich ones, are increasingly viewed as digital real estate — finite assets with long-term value potential.DomainsByOwner.com's peer-to-peer model aligns with digital marketplace trends that prioritize ownership, transparency, and cost efficiency. The platform’s structure removes the intermediary layer that has historically shaped pricing and timing in the domain sales process. Sellers can finalize agreements on their terms and timelines without waiting for brokerage approvals or platform mediation.Security remains a central focus. While DomainsByOwner.com does not process payments, it points out the need for secure, verified escrow services to manage fund transfers and domain ownership. The company’s policy allows users to select the escrow provider that best matches their risk tolerance, jurisdictional requirements, and transaction scale. This flexibility ensures that participants retain oversight of every step of the sale, from negotiation to payment confirmation and transfer completion.The company plans to expand the platform with additional tools designed to support portfolio management and analytics. Upcoming features may include engagement insights, visibility reports, and enhanced categorization options for domain portfolios. Sellers can monitor interest levels, measure listing performance, and optimize future pricing strategies using these features.DomainsByOwner.com’s approach challenges the conventional brokered model that has dominated the domain industry for decades. By positioning itself as a neutral facilitator rather than an intermediary, the platform focuses on connection rather than transaction control. This neutrality is central to its long-term strategy to foster a more open, equitable, and efficient marketplace.The global domain name market is expected to continue expanding as businesses increase investment in digital identity assets. The emergence of commission-free marketplaces is expected to drive this growth by lowering costs and broadening participation among small business owners, entrepreneurs, and independent domain investors. DomainsByOwner.com’s model represents a significant addition to this evolving landscape, offering a framework centered on fairness, simplicity, and autonomy.About DomainsByOwner.comDomainsByOwner.com is a peer-to-peer online marketplace that facilitates the buying and selling of domain names through a commission-free, subscription-based model. The platform enables domain owners and buyers to connect directly, negotiate independently, and complete secure transactions through third-party escrow services of their choosing. DomainsByOwner.com aims to simplify domain trading by providing a transparent and cost-efficient environment for individuals, businesses, and investors worldwide.Media Contact:Public Relations DepartmentDomainsByOwner.comEmail: info@domainsbyowner.comWebsite: https://www.DomainsByOwner.com

