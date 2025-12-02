Onust Joins Chaiz as Certified Provider, Introducing Subscription-Based Vehicle Protection Model to Online Marketplace

Chaiz partners with Onust

Chaiz, announces its partnership with Onust, a provider pioneering subscription-based vehicle protection.

Partnering with Chaiz aligns perfectly with our mission to rebuild trust in the vehicle protection industry.” — Jason Klingensmith, Director of Operations at Onust

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaiz , the leading online marketplace for Vehicle Service Contracts (extended car warranties), announces its partnership with Onust , a BBB-accredited provider pioneering subscription-based vehicle protection. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Chaiz's certified provider network and introduces a flexible monthly payment model to the platform.As vehicle repair costs continue to climb nationwide, Onust's subscription approach offers drivers a flexible alternative to traditional vehicle service contracts. The monthly payment model provides accessible ongoing protection for budget-conscious consumers seeking mechanical breakdown coverage."Onust represents exactly the kind of innovation we want on our platform," said Reto Bolliger, co-founder and CEO of Chaiz. "Their subscription model breaks the mold of traditional VSC purchasing. We're giving drivers access to flexible, member-focused protection that fits modern budgets and lifestyles. This is what transparency in vehicle protection looks like."Through its certification process, Chaiz validates providers based on financial stability, customer service quality, and industry reputation. Onust's Chaiz Certified status signals to consumers that the company has met these standards. The certification badge helps drivers quickly identify trustworthy options on the marketplace."Partnering with Chaiz aligns perfectly with our mission to rebuild trust in the vehicle protection industry," said Jason Klingensmith, Director of Operations at Onust. "For too long, drivers have been subjected to high-pressure sales tactics and confusing contract terms. We've built Onust on transparency and genuine member care. This certification validates our approach and connects us with consumers who want something better."The Onust partnership expands Chaiz's diverse provider ecosystem, giving consumers more paths to comprehensive vehicle protection. It also demonstrates the platform's commitment to featuring innovative business models that prioritize consumer needs over outdated industry practices.About ChaizChaiz revolutionizes how Americans purchase extended vehicle protection by creating a transparent online marketplace free from high-pressure sales environments. Founded in 2021 and based in Austin, Texas, the platform carefully screens providers for financial strength and service quality.Chaiz enables side-by-side provider comparisons, educational resources, and confident purchasing decisions—all without pushy phone calls or confusing contract language.About OnustHeadquartered in Centennial, Colorado, Onust disrupts the traditional VSC market with its subscription-based protection plans. The company achieved BBB accreditation in 2024 and serves drivers across the United States.Onust's model eliminates common industry pain points: no deductibles on covered repairs, no pre-purchase vehicle inspections, and no waiting periods for coverage activation. After a one-time activation fee, members pay affordable monthly subscriptions and can cancel at any time. They gain access to ASE-certified mechanics nationwide, receive 24/7 roadside assistance, and benefit from immediate coverage. This flexibility, combined with transparent pricing and zero deductibles, has positioned Onust as a customer-first alternative in the vehicle protection space.Press ContactRyan HartmanCofounder & CMOpress@chaiz.com

