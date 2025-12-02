New Book 'Always Wear Gold' Illuminates the Unrecognized Leadership of Women Born Before Their Time

The cover of Always Wear Gold, a tribute to the generational wisdom and quiet leadership of the author’s grandmother. Lindsay Smith, author of Always Wear Gold and founder of Amplify Experiences. Author Lindsay Smith shares a dance with her grandmother, Baba, whose life and legacy inspired the book Always Wear Gold.

Author Lindsay Smith tells the story of her grandmother’s resilience, confidence, and generational influence - a legacy that shaped her own leadership & career.

Leadership doesn’t always come from titles. Sometimes it comes from the women who held families together, created traditions & taught us how to rise again long before anyone recognized their strength.” — Lindsay Smith, Author

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, speaker, and experience strategist Lindsay Smith has released her newest book, Always Wear Gold : Timeless Lessons from Baba’s Life on Living, Leading, and Leaving a Legacy ( Amplify Experiences , LLC, 2025).Part memoir and part leadership field guide, the book honors Smith’s grandmother - affectionately known as “Baba” - who was born in 1929, lived through the Great Depression, became a young widow, rebuilt her life from scratch, and raised a family whose roots now span five children, eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.Though she never held a corporate title or formal leadership role, Baba’s influence shaped decades of family and community life and, eventually, Smith’s own leadership approach used throughout her 19-year strategy career in business.“Women of Baba’s generation led entire families, neighborhoods, and communities but were rarely recognized as leaders,” says Smith. “Yet they created systems, built traditions, and held everyone together. I’m only able to lead the way I do because of the foundation she built.”Anchored in four themes woven throughout Baba’s life: Resilience, Experiences, Traditions, and Confidence, Always Wear Gold blends heartfelt storytelling with actionable leadership lessons. Each chapter pairs a true family story with a modern leadership principle, highlighting the quiet strength and everyday decisions that shaped generations.The book’s title comes from Baba's repeated wearing of gold. In the book, Smith explains that this wasn’t about jewelry, it was about presence, courage, and showing up fully in the world.A Local Story With a Universal MessageMuch of Baba’s life unfolded in Delaware County, where she raised her family, attended local churches, and became a familiar face in places like Sky Nails, the Media Theatre, and the community events that became part of her family’s traditions. She later spent more than two decades in Florida before returning home in her final years.Smith, who still lives and works in Delaware County, says the book is both a tribute to her roots and a reminder that leadership doesn’t begin in boardrooms.“Baba's lessons were never written down, but they shaped how I lead, how I raise my children, and how I help companies build cultures people want to be part of,” Smith says. “Her leadership wasn’t recognized in her era, but it deserves to be now.”Why This Story Matters NowAt a time when women’s leadership is gaining national attention, from multigenerational workplaces to women starting businesses at record rates, Always Wear Gold highlights the often-unseen women who led long before leadership frameworks existed.Smith’s story resonates across generations:– Local readers will connect with the Delaware County roots, traditions, and family history.– National audiences will recognize the universal themes of resilience, caregiving, reinvention, and generational legacy.– Business and leadership outlets will find a compelling perspective on how everyday women shaped today’s leaders long before research proved the impact of emotional intelligence, experience design, and community-building.About the AuthorLindsay Smith is a storyteller, experience strategist, and founder of Amplify Experiences, where she teaches leaders and organizations how to build trust, connection, and culture through the power of meaningful experiences. Through her nearly two decades as a strategist and executive, Smith has helped companies transform their customer and team experiences using principles passed down from her grandmother. Always Wear Gold is her second book.AvailabilityAlways Wear Gold is available on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/Always-Wear-Gold-Timeless-Lessons/dp/B0G3GKZ5Q5

