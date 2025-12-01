Attorney General James Delivers Over $100,000 Worth of Baby Formula to Central New York Families

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today delivered over $100,000 worth of baby formula from Marine Park Distribution, Inc. (Marine Park) for families in Central New York. The donation of more than 7,000 bottles and cans of formula is part of the $675,000 worth of baby formula that Attorney General James secured as a result of her settlement with Marine Park and its affiliate, Formula Depot, Inc. (Formula Depot), for illegal price gouging during the nationwide formula shortage in 2022. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Marine Park and Formula Depot raised prices of formula during the shortage in violation of New York’s price gouging laws. At times, Marine Park doubled the price of a can of formula, charging its customers up to $36 for a can of formula that cost $18 before the shortage. The OAG secured today’s donation for the Food Bank of Central New York, which serves families in need throughout the region.

“No parent should have to struggle to buy formula for their baby because corporations are attempting to profit from a crisis,” said Attorney General James. “Price gouging during an emergency is illegal, and my office will continue to go after any company that tries to take advantage of hardworking New Yorkers. As the holiday season approaches, I am proud to secure this donation of baby formula for Central New York families.”

In 2022, a manufacturing plant closure and recall created a major baby formula shortage nationwide. As supply decreased and prices rose, families struggled to find enough formula to feed their children. Three out of four infants in the U.S. consume baby formula during the first six months of their lives, which meant significant hardship for parents throughout New York and the nation.

An OAG investigation found that in the midst of this crisis, Marine Park, which sells baby formula to retailers, and Formula Depot, which sells to consumers online, raised prices over 60 percent more than was allowed under the law during the shortage, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars more in revenue. One consumer, who relied on Formula Depot for formula safe for babies with milk and soy allergies, bought a case of formula for $190, only to be charged $245 for the same case just a few weeks later.

New York’s price gouging laws prohibit vendors from unconscionably increasing prices on goods that are vital to consumers’ health, safety, or welfare during market disruptions such as the 2022 formula shortage. In May 2022, Attorney General James issued warnings to more than 30 retailers across the state to stop overcharging for baby formula after consumers reported unreasonably high prices.

In December 2024, Attorney General James announced a settlement with Marine Park and Formula Depot requiring them to provide $675,000 of baby formula, to be donated by Attorney General James to New Yorkers in need. In addition, the two companies are barred from future price gouging and have paid a $75,000 penalty to the state.

Attorney General James today delivered $100,000 worth of baby formula to the Food Bank of Central New York distribution center, which serves Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties. With this settlement, Attorney General James has secured free baby formula for families in Rochester, the Bronx, and the Capital Region. Today’s donation is the final delivery of the settlement. To date, Attorney General James has secured over $800,000 in baby formula donations as a result of holding price gougers accountable.

“Every new mom and every baby must have access to safe, reliable formula and the essential nutrition that supports healthy development,” said Congressman John W. Mannion. “I’m grateful to Attorney General James and the Food Bank of Central New York for their work to make sure families in our community have what they need during such a critical time. I’ll continue supporting programs like WIC and others that help parents keep their children healthy and safe.”

“The holidays can be especially tough for working families, and no parent should have to worry about access to something as essential as infant formula,” said Senator Christopher J. Ryan. “Today’s effort is about making sure children have what they need to stay healthy and giving families a little more security during a challenging season. In Central New York, we show up for one another, and this is that commitment in action. Thank you to Attorney General James and the Food Bank of Central New York for helping ensure this support gets to the families who need it most.”

“Infant formula provides important nutrients for a baby's growth and development,” said Assemblymember Al Stirpe. “It is critically important for disadvantaged families because these families often have a higher reliance on formula due to socioeconomic factors like lack of paid leave and limited access to lactation support. Without adequate formula, infants can face serious health risks such as dehydration, poor growth, and developmental delays, potentially worsening existing health disparities. We thank Attorney General James for this shipment of formula which will be a lifesaver for infants in our region.”

“Food Bank of Central New York and our network of 545 community partners help fill the gap for our hungry neighbors, some of whom may not be eligible for federal nutrition programs like WIC and SNAP, or who still need just a little bit more support,” said Karen Belcher, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Central New York. “This donation of baby formula is a much-needed resource for families throughout Central and Northern New York and portions of the Mohawk Valley to ensure their children have the nourishment they need to grow and thrive. We are grateful to Attorney General James for making this donation possible, and for her efforts to protect the nutrition safety net.”

Attorney General James has been a leader in the fight to protect New York consumers and guard against price gouging. In October 2024, Attorney General James led a multistate coalition urging congressional leaders to support a national ban on price gouging. In March and April 2024, Attorney General James distributed over 9,500 cans of baby formula in Buffalo and New York City from a settlement with Walgreens for price gouging during the formula shortage. In May 2023, Attorney General James secured a $100,000 settlement with Quality King Distributors, Inc. due to unconscionable price increases for Lysol products during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2021, Attorney General James delivered 1.2 million eggs to food pantries throughout the state which were secured as part of an agreement with the nation’s largest egg producers for price gouging in the early months of the pandemic.

New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to the OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.

This matter was handled by Assistant Attorney General Benjamin C. Fishman, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Jane M. Azia and Deputy Bureau Chief Laura J. Levine, all of the Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau. Former Data Scientist Jasmine McAllister also assisted in this matter, under the supervision of Director of Research and Analytics Victoria Khan, Deputy Director Gautam Sisodia, and former Director Megan Thorsfeldt. The Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau is a part of the Division for Economic Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Chris D’Angelo and is overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.