Preferred Communication Systems Acquires Business System Solutions’ Grand Rapids Operations, Expanding Midwest Footprint

Preferred Communication Systems

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preferred Communication Systems (Preferred), a leading provider of Managed IT and Cybersecurity services headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, proudly announced the acquisition of Business System Solutions’ (BSS) Grand Rapids location.

This strategic acquisition enhances Preferred’s presence in the Midwest and strengthens its commitment to helping small and mid-sized businesses achieve peace of mind and a better bottom line through technology.

“We are excited to welcome the Grand Rapids team into the Preferred family,” said Christine Arden, COO and Co-Founder of Preferred. “This acquisition allows us to expand regionally while continuing to deliver high-quality cybersecurity solutions and customized IT. It underscores our commitment to exceptional client service and positions us to meet the evolving technology needs of our clients with greater scale and expertise.”

BSS’s Grand Rapids branch has a strong reputation for serving local businesses with managed IT solutions. By joining Preferred, clients in Grand Rapids and the surrounding area will gain access to a broader range of technology services and strategic solutions.

“Preferred’s proactive approach, compliance expertise, and proven track record will bring significant value to our Grand Rapids clients,” said Bill Ooms, founder of Business System Solutions. “We’re proud to see this branch join a company that shares our values and our vision of empowering businesses through technology.”

The acquisition of BSS’s Grand Rapids operations is effective immediately, with integration efforts already underway. All key BSS employees remain in place, ensuring continuity and a consistent customer experience.

