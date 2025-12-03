Sphere Marketplace

Sphere AI Launches First AI Creator Marketplace

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphere AI , an innovative artificial intelligence company, today announced the launch of the world’s first marketplace to enable media companies, journalists, academics, and content creators to sell their verified intellectual property directly to AI language models (LLMs). This groundbreaking initiative solves a significant problem for LLMs, media companies, journalists, and content creators. Sphere AI’s marketplace creates a new era of collaboration between human creativity and artificial intelligence.Until now, large language models have been trained on massive datasets, often scraping the open web, without mechanisms to credit or compensate original creators. This led to one recent LLM company settling a $1.5 billion lawsuit with authors. Sphere AI is changing that. Through its proprietary platform, members of the press and creator economies can securely register and license their IP for use in AI training, fine-tuning, and data enhancement.“Sphere AI is giving power back to journalists and content creators who make creative knowledge possible,” said Vince Russo, Founder and CEO of Sphere AI. “For the first time, journalists, professors, and creators can monetize their contributions to the AI ecosystem and not be replaced by it.”“Sphere AI’s marketplace launch comes at a critical time when content creators are pushing back against unauthorized data use by AI companies. By introducing a transparent monetization model, we are bridging the gap between human expertise and machine learning, empowering creators while encouraging responsible AI development,” said Russo.Sphere AI is already in discussions with leading AI companies, universities, news organizations, independent journalists, and publishing houses to partner on its marketplace.About Sphere AIFounded in 2025 and based in Palo Alto, California, Sphere AI is the first Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) company designed to influence how AI models think and converse. Sphere AI empowers people, brands, and businesses to provide accurate, up-to-date information across every major LLM. The Company just launched the first marketplace for media companies, content creators, and journalists to monetize their content across the entirety of AI search. By combining cutting-edge AI with optimization science, Sphere is redefining how information is distributed to and interpreted by generative models.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.