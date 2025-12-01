Trucking Industry Coalition Releases Action Plan Targeting Fraud, CDL Integrity, and Cross-Border Enforcement

Professional drivers and family-owned carriers deserve a level playing field. TAEC's Trucking Resurgence plan tackles fraud, CDL integrity, cross-border enforcement, and more—without adding red tape for legitimate operators. It's time to root out the bad

State Trucking Associations from Across America Release Blueprint to Combat Fraud, Enhance Safety, and Pave the Way for a Trucking Resurgence.

We are focused on solutions and resolute on seeing them implemented. By doing so, we will save lives, save small businesses and set the table for a trucking resurgence in America.” — Mark Colson, President and CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an impactful show of solidarity, a broad group of state and national trucking associations from across the country today released a comprehensive policy blueprint to eliminate bad actors who exploit regulatory gaps, undermine safety, and create unfair competitive advantages in the commercial trucking industry. The action plan, The Fight for Fairness and Safety: Paving the Way for a Trucking Resurgence, addresses seven critical areas where fraudulent and illegal operators undercut law-abiding businesses, endanger public safety, and damage the reputation and morale of America's professional truck drivers.The Trucking Association Executive Council (TAEC), which developed the action plan through a special task force, is comprised of trucking leaders from coast to coast."America's trucking industry is built on the hard work of family-owned businesses, independent owner-operators, and professional drivers who play by the rules. But bad actors and illegal operators who exploit loopholes in our regulatory systems are putting everyone at risk… This is unacceptable,” said Mark Colson, President and CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association and TAEC Task Force Chair. “We are focused on solutions and resolute on seeing them implemented. By doing so, we will save lives, save small businesses and set the table for a trucking resurgence in America."The Trucking Resurgence action plan identifies seven major vulnerabilities that bad actors exploit:1. CDL Integrity – Closing loopholes in commercial driver licensing2. MCMIS Overhaul – Fixing America’s broken trucking safety data system3. Cross-Border Integrity – Assuring workforce integrity at our borders4. Non-Domiciled CDL Reform – Strengthening oversight and enforcement5. English Language Proficiency – Closing critical CDL safety gaps6. Combating Trucking Fraud – Addressing broker and carrier fraud schemes7. Electronic Log Integrity – Ending ELD manipulation and hours-of-service fraudThe report emphasizes that most of the solutions are immediately actionable and do not require long, drawn-out legislation or rule makings. These reforms would not create new burdens for legitimate operators but would leverage existing data more effectively to identify and eliminate bad actors.John Esparza, President and CEO of the Texas Trucking Association and TAEC Task Force member added: "This isn't about adding red tape – it's about using smart technology to level the playing field. When carriers and drivers who follow safety rules and invest in driver training compete against operators who cut every corner, the bad guys win and everyone else loses. These reforms protect American jobs and save lives."The report builds on recent federal actions, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's order strictly enforcing English language proficiency requirements and another order cracking down on the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs, many of which were issued improperly or illegally. The TAEC recommendations would extend similar accountability measures across all identified problem areas."These commonsense reforms are supported by trucking leaders from across America – from the East Coast to the West Coast, from the South to the Upper Midwest,” emphasized Rebecca Oyler, President of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and TAEC Task Force member. “We are calling on the appropriate government agencies and all supply chain partners, from shippers and brokers to insurance companies and trucking fleets, to come together put these solutions into action.”Members of the Federation will continue advocacy with federal and state officials to ensure that progress is made on each of these areas. Regardless of how long or any challenges that exist, the Federation remains committed to paving the way for a trucking resurgence."No single state or agency can solve these challenges alone; federal and state collaboration is essential. Our federation is uniquely positioned to engage government partners at all levels on a unified plan that restores CDL integrity, protects public safety, and ensures a level playing field for the industry," concluded Ed Gilroy, Chief Advocacy Officer, American Trucking Association.The full report is available at www.truckingresurgence.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.