Darwinbeats unveils first EP 'Ashes of Battle' by AI composer Hugo Piotrowicz

© Darwinbeats Virtual composer Hugo Piotrowicz

This is the first EP the label has developed with its newly created virtual composer Hugo Piotrowicz, under human direction.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hugo Piotrowicz, an AI driven composer has released his debut EP Ashes of Battle. Piotrowicz is a virtual musician developed by Darwinbeats and formed through influences drawn from classical composers, scientific thinkers, and historic scholars.Ashes of Battle is an epic Hollywood style soundtrack created as a neoclassical project that examines the darkness, tragedy, and human cost tied to modern conflict. The score uses powerful orchestral arrangements and choral elements to move through scenes of turmoil and quiet reflection. Each track carries emotional weight shaped by the shared hardship faced by soldiers and civilians.The EP features tracks The Eve of War, Shadows to the Front, Battlefront Quartet, The Last Stronghold, Sons and Daughters, and No Return. A full symphony orchestra accompanies each track that brings a scale and intensity throughout, once reserved for only high budget studio productions.The work was created entirely through a human guided process that brings together assorted AI tools including proprietary systems designed by the Darwinbeats label to support a cohesive, creative workflow. This approach places human judgment at the centre while using technology to explore musical ideas and refine structure.Darwinbeats has focused the concept of the new EP around Piotrowicz and his unique persona to bring about music in line with his world view and style. Beyond the EP’s powerful progression, the technological progress of music production is entering a new era which is shaping how major studios and music labels develop content.Ashes of Battle is now available as the first full presentation of composer Hugo Piotrowicz and his evolving creative vision.About DarwinbeatsDarwinbeats is a music entertainment brand dedicated to cultural diversity and the discovery of distinctive talent. Built on the idea that music evolves like living organisms, it brings together a news publication and a record label, combining human creativity with AI innovation to shape the future of sound.

Ashes of Battle EP

