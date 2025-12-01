Detroit Woman Breaks Silence on Invisible Abuse in Her Powerful New Memoir Breaking Free From the Mirage

Author Jacqueline Lawson Breaking Free From Mirage by Jacqueline Lawson

Jacqueline Lawson reveals wounds of emotional neglect manipulation, and silent warfare in a seemingly perfect marriage—offering hope and healing for survivors.

NEW. YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit native Jacqueline Lawson brings forth a courageous and deeply personal testimony in Breaking Free From the Mirage: Unmasking the Abuse Hidden in Silence, a memoir that confronts one of the least understood forms of abuse: the psychological warfare of silence.

For years, Jacqueline lived inside what appeared to be a picture-perfect marriage—stable, loving, admired by everyone who saw it from the outside. But behind the façade was a home marked by emotional abandonment, isolation, and a silence so sharp it left wounds that never bruised the skin but cut deeply into the soul.

“There were no bruises. No yelling. Just silence—sharp, calculated, and cruel,” Lawson writes.

Nineteen years passed as she tried to fix what could not be healed alone. Affection was withheld. Questions went unanswered. Loneliness filled the spaces where partnership should have lived. The world saw a “good man.” Behind closed doors, she lived with emotional neglect that slowly stripped away her sense of self.

What began as confusion and self-doubt eventually transformed—through faith, therapy, prayer, and unflinching courage—into clarity. Lawson discovered that emotional abandonment is abuse, that silence can be as damaging as harsh words, and that healing becomes possible when truth finally replaces denial.

“Not every wound is visible,” she reflects. “But God sees them all—and He can restore what silence tried to destroy.”

Her memoir stands as both a warning and a lifeline, giving language to experiences many women have endured but could never name.

Breaking Free From the Mirage speaks directly to:

• Women questioning whether emotional neglect “counts” as abuse

• Survivors of silent treatment, stonewalling, or psychological manipulation

• Anyone who stayed too long because love made them hope

• Those rebuilding after leaving a partner who weaponized silence and control

Jacqueline’s story blends raw vulnerability with spiritual grounding, offering validation, insight, and hope to those who have carried invisible pain for far too long. As emotional abuse gains long-overdue public attention, Lawson’s memoir sparks essential conversation around:

• Why women stay

• How silent treatment functions as psychological abuse

• Life after invisible abuse

• Rebuilding identity, faith, confidence, and peace

• What healing truly looks like after decades of emotional warfare

Today, Jacqueline speaks openly about the years she fought to keep her marriage alive, the grief of losing herself, and the moment she realized survival meant walking away. “I’m not a superwoman,” Lawson says. “I’m just an ordinary girl from the east side of Detroit who trusted God through the storm—and came out free.”

Her memoir affirms that breaking free begins with recognizing truth, seeking support, and believing that God’s healing power is stronger than any pain endured.

Breaking Free From the Mirage: Unmasking the Abuse Hidden in Silence is now available—secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FZ1H12TT.

