Zoo Finance Closed $8 Million Strategic Round Investment

Zoo Finance Strategic Round

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoo Finance , a pioneering DeFi protocol focused on unlocking liquidity from locked assets, announced that it has closed a $8 million Strategic Round of fundraising led by Bitrise Capital, bringing total funds raised to $10 million.At the core of Zoo Finance's offering is its groundbreaking LVT (Liquid Vesting Token) & LNT (Liquid Node Token) protocol, which transforms locked vesting tokens into tradable digital assets by separating them into VT (Vesting Token) and YT (Yield Token). This breakthrough enables on-chain OTC trading for SAFT and Node holders, facilitates vesting tokens staking, and creates new opportunities for yield trading of future tokens.The Strategic Round was led by Bitrise Capital and included Signum Capital, Certik Ventures, TOP, CGV Funds and Cryptomeria; previous investors included CMS Holdings, Big Brain Holdings, DefinanceX, Pragma Ventures, HG Ventures, YBB Capital, 0xVentures and Aquarius Financials."We're addressing a critical pain point in the crypto ecosystem - the underutilization of massive amounts of capital locked in vesting tokens", stated Marshall Chang, co-founder and CEO of Zoo Finance. "Our protocol transforms illiquid, locked positions into active, productive assets while maintaining the original vesting structure's integrity."Zoo Finance's LVT protocol represents the first on-chain vesting token market capable of supporting VT and YT trading for projects across any blockchain network. It signifies that the crypto capital market is marching from the infancy of “passive locking” towards a future with highly efficient “time-value” of assets. The protocol’s Total Value Locked (TVL) is rapidly advancing with the launch of Filecoin, Aethir and 0G LVT & LNT Vaults, signaling strong market adoption.The newly acquired funding will accelerate Zoo Finance's expansion across multiple blockchain ecosystems and support the development of additional features to enhance the protocol's capabilities in the rapidly growing digital asset market.

