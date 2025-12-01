Social Development Bank announces second edition of the Entrepreneurship and Modern Business Practices Forum

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In line with its commitment to transforming Saudi entrepreneurship and empowering small and emerging enterprises in a rapidly evolving global economy, the Social Development Bank (SDB) announces the second edition of the Entrepreneurship and Modern Business Practices Forum (DeveGo 2025).Scheduled to take place from December 21 to 23, 2025, at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh, this year’s forum will be held under the inspiring slogan "Go Towards the Future."The three-day event will feature a diverse array of dialogue sessions with 85 local and international speakers, including government leaders, global entrepreneurs, CEOs, and investors. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the future of entrepreneurship and explore innovative ways to enhance support programs for small and emerging businesses, highlighting their crucial roles in diversifying the national economy and increasing GDP contributions.Eng. Sultan Al Hamidi, CEO of the Social Development Bank, emphasized that this edition of the forum reflects the Kingdom's significant advancements in its entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. "DeveGo 2025 serves as an interactive platform for innovators, entrepreneurs, and global experts to explore emerging opportunities in an increasingly digital economy," he stated.This year’s knowledge program is designed to deliver comprehensive content through specialized tracks focusing on the impact of new technologies, venture capital, and modern business models. The forum aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem as a pivotal driver for economic diversification and youth empowerment, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.DeveGo 2025 is expected to attract around 25,000 visitors, host 90 exhibitors, conduct over 70 workshops, and facilitate 3,000 advisory sessions led by 43 consultants and specialists, all aimed at supporting sustainable enterprise growth and fostering a knowledge-based economy.

