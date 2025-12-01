Jordan Law Hosts Holiday Toy Drive at Denver Winter Market to Support Ronald McDonald House

Jordan Law hosts a Holiday Toy Drive at Denver Winter Market to support families served by Ronald McDonald House.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Law Accident & Injury Lawyers will host a Holiday Toy Drive at this year’s Denver Winter Market, inviting the community to help bring comfort and joy to families with hospitalized children. All donated toys will benefit the Ronald McDonald House, which provides lodging, meals, and support for families with children undergoing medical treatment.

Visitors are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys at the Jordan Law booth throughout the Winter Market.

Event Dates & Location

The Denver Winter Market, presented by Main Street Events, will take place:

● December 5–7

● December 12–14

Sports Castle

1000 Broadway

Denver, CO 80203

Full event information is available at www.mainstreetevents.co.

For those unable to attend in person, supporters may make a monetary donation directly through the Ronald McDonald House website.

Why the Toy Drive Matters

All toys collected will be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House to help brighten the holiday season for families navigating medical challenges. These gifts provide moments of joy and relief during what can be an overwhelming and emotional time.

“Giving back to the community is part of who we are at Jordan Law,” said firm owner Jason Jordan. “This toy drive allows us to support families in need and spread warmth during the holidays. We’re grateful to everyone who chooses to participate.”

About Jordan Law Accident & Injury Lawyers

Jordan Law Accident & Injury Lawyers are “true trial lawyers” with more than 20 years of courtroom experience. The firm prepares every case as if it will go to trial—an approach that consistently results in stronger settlements and verdicts. With more than $550 million recovered on behalf of its clients, Jordan Law is known as one of Colorado’s most trusted and courtroom-tested personal injury firms.

Media Contact

Kevin Tully

Jordan Law Accident & Injury Lawyers

303-766-8153

kevin@jordanlaw.com

https://jordanlaw.com

