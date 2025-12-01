News Talk Florida: K-Pop sensations AESPA in landmark collaboration with Higround

The collaboration features three distinct keyboard collections, each tapping into the varying aesthetics of Aespa's unique universe

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Higround , the lifestyle and gaming peripheral brand, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with the global K-pop sensation, AESPA . This partnership marks Higround’s first-ever K-pop collaboration, celebrating the dynamic intersection of music and gaming culture.This pivotal drop is a cultural event speaking directly to an audience that values aesthetics, innovation, and self-expression. Given the shared community between K-pop fans and gamers, Higround is proud to be the first to create a product line that lives directly in this intersection, bringing Aespa’s iconic and compelling aesthetic to the desktop.“This collaboration with Aespa is a monumental moment for Higround. We’ve always been about fusing culture with gaming, and K-pop has always been one of the most powerful global forces. Partnering with Aespa, whose music and aesthetic are truly iconic, allowed us to merge our design vision with theirs, creating a truly unified aesthetic. We know a huge overlap exists between K-pop fans and gamers, and we’re proud to be the first to deliver a beautiful, high-quality product that perfectly captures the energy at the direct intersection of these two worlds. Additionally, I’m personally a huge fan of Aespa so this collaboration was a no-brainer.” – Sam Adams, Marketing Manager for Higround.Three Keyboards, One Legendary AestheticThe collaboration features three distinct keyboard collections, each tapping into the varying aesthetics of Aespa’s unique universe:The Summit 65+ (Luxury Collector) $299.95: The ultimate luxury centerpiece, featuring a premium CNC Aluminum finish and mirror-like stainless steel back plate. It utilizes the new Dampening Plus five-layer system for a silent, stable, and solid typing experience, engineered for the collector who demands the best.The Basecamp 96+ (Versatile User) $189.95: Built for the power user and true fan, this keyboard incorporates icons from the aespa universe and song titles on the F-row keys. The 96% layout offers full functionality in a compact form, combining Dampening Plus technology with TTC Neptune switches for the best sound profile and gaming/productivity performance.The Basecamp 75+ (Minimalist Setup) $169.95: A clean, transparent keyboard for those who want a minimalist setup with the unique aespa touch. This compact and versatile 75% design features Dampening Plus technology and HG Blitz switches, making it a blend of performance and art ideal for audiophiles and RGB-lovers. A separate 75% keycap set ($69.95) for this design will also be available.All three keyboards include both Korean (Hangul) and English letters on the keys to honor the group’s roots and fan base. Additionally, XL Control Mousepads ($49.95) with matching aesthetics are available for each keyboard to complete the user’s entire setup.Availability and SpecificsThe Aespa x Higround Collection dropped on November 21, 2025, at 12 PM PT, exclusively on the Higround website. You can read more about this epic collaboration and much more about K-pop legends AESPA on News Talk Florida, and the News Talk Media Network.

