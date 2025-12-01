Unveiling a completely transparent scoring model for broadband — no paid placements, no affiliate bias, and no editorial spin.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a positive soft launch in September 2025, FindCheapBroadband.com today announces its launch in the UK and United States, ushering in a new generation of customer-first comparison platforms.While many broadband comparison sites rely on a few common models — fixed rankings everywhere, only listing providers who pay to appear, boosting the offers that pay the highest commission to the top, or subjective scores from a single in-house reviewer with no published methodology — FindCheapBroadband has torn up the rulebook.Dozens of UK and US ISP providers are judged on more than 50 individually researched, individually scored and individually published factors, grouped into six objective pillars:•Performance & Reliability•Customer Experience & Support•True Cost & Long-Term Value•Availability & Coverage•Features & Technology•Independent Reputation & AwardsOur methodology is radically transparent. First, the 50+ data points are used to calculate a base score for each of the six pillars, which is visible on every provider's main review page.Second, these six pillar scores are dynamically re-weighted on every other page to answer a user's specific needs and produce a final, context-aware ranking. We don’t pretend there’s one “best” provider for everyone.For example, our “Best Gaming Broadband” page gives Performance & Reliability 35% of the total score (because gamers care about ping, not pennies).Our “Best Rural Internet Plans” guide hands 45% to Coverage & Availability, correctly crowning Starlink #1 where cables fear to tread.The homepage? The only page that is pure budget focus – 50% of the score is True Cost & Value. In other words: we replaced the reviewer with a fully exposed, auditable algorithm.No more “trust us, this is the best. Now it’s 'here are all the numbers and here is exactly how we combined them.' The weighting table sits proudly on every page. You see the maths. You decide if you agree.”Most importantly, one factor is explicitly excluded from the algorithm: affiliate commission rates. Providers cannot pay to move up. They cannot pay to be included. They cannot pay at all.As of the 1st of December 2025, Google Fiber, a provider with no public affiliate program whatsoever, sits at #1 in the United States with an overall score of 8.6/10, comfortably ahead of every cable giant and high-CPA partners. In the UK, Zen Internet (another famously low-commission provider) takes the top spot at 9.0/10.This is the new generation of comparison sites: rankings driven purely by data and mathematics, not money.Hasnaat Mahmood, CEO of FindCheapEverything Ltd, said:“For years consumers have been told ‘this is the best’ by reviewers who never show the workings. We do the opposite. We publish every single number, every weighting table, every line of the calculation. You can verify our entire methodology in minutes. If a provider ranks highly, you will see exactly why. If they rank poorly, you will see exactly why, and if someone chooses to sign up through one of our links afterwards — great. If they don’t — the score stays exactly the same.”The site goes further than typical comparison sites:•Full pillar-by-pillar breakdowns for all ISP provider including Zen Internet, Community Fibre, Sky Broadband, BT Broadband, Hyperoptic, Google Fiber, Verizon Fios, Starlink, and more•In-depth, almost Wikipedia-style review pages that give consumers a genuinely complete picture of each provider with everything they might need to know before signing up to a costly contract•Live public Google Sheet aggregating raw data from Ofcom, FCC, Which?, J.D. Power, ACSI and Trustpilot•Full re-audit every few months with published change logs and score history•Context-aware weighting that tackles the ‘there is no single best ISP’ problem more rigorously than traditional comparison sites.In short: we score every ISP based on evidence, not affiliate payouts, and different pages are weighted differently to help the consumer choose the best internet plan for their exact needs. Internal checks against regulator data also show that the scores closely match real-world performance and satisfaction.The site is live now at https://findcheapbroadband.com starting with 25 significant fixed-line, full-fibre, cable, 5G home and satellite providers in the United Kingdom and United States.About FindCheapBroadband.comLaunched in 2025, FindCheapBroadband.com is the flagship platform from FindCheapEverything Ltd. and part of a new generation of consumer-first comparison websites with a mission of total transparency, defined by publishing its complete scoring engine, raw data, and weighting mathematics in public. Funded by optional affiliate commissions, the platform remains 100% editorially independent — because the numbers, not the money, decide the rankings.

