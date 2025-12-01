Fear of Tax Complexity Has Limited SPVs for Years — Sally’s New Tax-Pairing Model Ends It

Sally, the groundbreaking automated SPV platform, has built a tax-pairing approach that eliminates the paralysis plaguing the private investment marketplace

Tax has been running the industry from the shadows. Organizers restrict structure because they don’t want a tax nightmare. That’s not innovation — that’s fear-based design.” — Jeremy Neilson, founder and CEO of Sally

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025

Sally, the automated white-label SPV platform, today announced a breakthrough tax-pairing model designed to eliminate one of the biggest hidden constraints in private investment execution: tax-driven fear.For years, SPV organizers have avoided complexity—not because their deals required simplicity, but because the tax consequences felt risky, expensive, or unpredictable. The result has been a rigid and unnecessarily constrained SPV ecosystem in which organizers often avoid rolling closes, international investors, partnership interests, or unique asset types—not to achieve strategic advantage, but because of tax paralysis."Tax has been running the industry from the shadows," said Jeremy Neilson, founder and CEO of Sally. "Organizers don't restrict structure because they want simplicity. They restrict it because they don't want a tax nightmare. That’s not innovation — that’s fear-based design.”The Problem: Traditional SPV Systems Force One of Two Bad Options--Today’s SPV administrators and service providers face a structural dilemma:--Build an expensive internal tax department capable of handling every level of complexity, or--Restrict organizers to only simple SPV types — by eliminating rolling closes, non-US investors, special allocations, partnership interests, or unique assets.Neither approach serves modern private investing, in which flexibility and deal creativity are now the norm.A Smarter Framework: SPVs Aren’t All the Same — Tax Shouldn’t Be EitherSally introduces a new operational model: decoupling SPV administration from tax preparation, then intelligently pairing each SPV with the appropriate tax expertise based on complexity.SPVs vary drastically in tax profile through time — sometimes remaining simple for years, then becoming complex for a single tax year due to a liquidity event or investor change. The ecosystem never needed a single tax process — it needed a dynamic one.To standardize understanding and support, Sally classifies SPVs across six tax complexity tiers:Levels of SPV Tax Complexity--Level 1–2: The Majority of SPVs (54.44%)Simple structures — single-close deals, basic equity holdings, one-state filing requirements, wire fees, or basic management fees. No K-1s from underlying assets and minimal investor activity.--Level 3 (4.61%)Moderate complexity — partial transfers, asset conversions (e.g., SAFE → Preferred), multiple assets, multiple closes, or dissolutions without distributions.--Level 4 (18.59%)Distribution events — secondary sales, IPO conversions, M&A activity requiring tax reporting, such as 1099-B forms or blocker corp filings.--Level 5 (18.96%)Advanced allocations — GAAP-to-tax adjustments, non-pro-rata allocations, takeover SPVs, financial statements, or special accounting treatment.--Level 6 (3.38%) — The Edge CasesReal estate, joint ventures, operating entities, foreign reporting, unique asset types (oil wells, farms, hard assets, NFTs). These require deep specialization and occasional international reporting.These percentages reveal the truth: Most SPVs (over 54%) live in lower levels for years — and only occasionally spike into higher complexity.Yet historically, every SPV is forced into one tax process to keep operations predictable for the administrator. This drives unnecessary cost, restricts deal flexibility, and forces organizers into a one-size-fits-none model. The Breakthrough: Pairing the Right SPV with the Right Tax Professional – and StructureWith Sally, SPVs are no longer held hostage by tax constraints.Sally automates formation, onboarding, compliance tracking, filings, investor workflows, and closing — while its new tax-pairing engine automatically connects each SPV with the right tax professional, only when needed and only at the complexity level required.Simple SPVs pay simple pricing. For example, Levels 1–3 tax returns start at $350 per filing, reflecting the reality that nearly 60% of all SPVs remain in these categories for multiple years before ever encountering a complex event.More advanced SPVs receive specialized support only when the structure or lifecycle justifies it — without slowing deal timelines or creating unnecessary cost burden.“An SPV shouldn’t fear evolving,” said Neilson. “If it gets more complex because it succeeds — great. A liquidity event shouldn’t punish it. Tax support should match the SPV’s stage — not force every deal into a single structure.”With tax decoupled from administration, organizers can confidently:--Accept non-US investors--Run rolling closes--Invest into partnerships--Offer complex waterfalls or special allocations--Manage multiple SPVs without expanding staff--Scale deal volume without scaling operational burdenIn other words — SPVs finally operate the way modern private capital markets require About SallySally is an industry-unique automated, white-label SPV platform built from more than 9,000 SPVs and designed for the next generation of investing. Sally automates formation, onboarding, documents, compliance, operational workflows — and now, dynamic tax pairing — giving organizers the flexibility to run SPVs the way deals demand, not the way legacy systems require.Built from 9,000 SPVs. Designed for your next one.

