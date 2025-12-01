Medomak Valley High School Student Wins Logo Design Contest for Maine Attendance Campaign

The Maine Engagement and Attendance Center (MEAC), a cross-departmental collaborative within the Maine Department of Education (DOE), is excited to announce the winner of its logo design contest, launched earlier this fall as part of Attendance Awareness Month in September.

This initiative invited schools across the state to host their own logo design contests based on the slogan, “Rooted in Learning, Growing Every Day: Be Pine Tree Present!”, which was established earlier this year through a separate MEAC contest, aimed at garnering excitement and participation in Maine’s attendance efforts. Schools that chose to participate in the logo design contest determined the parameters of the contests within their own school communities. Following the local-level contests, winning logos from participating schools were submitted to the Maine DOE for selection of a state-level winner.

Eleven schools, representing grades K-12 in regions from across the state, participated in the logo design contest. The winning logo was designed by Madison, a senior at Medomak Valley High School. Madison’s design will be used to accompany MEAC resources, as the Maine DOE continues to promote attendance and engagement in Maine’s schools. Congratulations, Madison, and thank you for sharing your talent with us!

The Maine DOE would like to thank all participants and the educators who organized the local-level contests, allowing students to participate in this initiative. “Rooted in Learning, Growing Every Day: Be Pine Tree Present!” has become an integral part of Maine’s attendance celebration, highlighting how educators and staff are supporting their learning communities through increased attendance and engagement. The Maine DOE is hopeful that schools across the state will use these words in their own local contexts when supporting students and families with school attendance.

Coming up, please mark your calendar for December 18 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for the next MEAC Office Hours. These Office Hours are offered in a year-long series of monthly virtual meetings focused on evidence-based practices positively impacting attendance. These Office Hours take place on the third Thursday of each month. The session on December 18 will focus on Tier 1, the foundational practice of using consistent, growth-focused attendance messaging. Please register here to attend.

MEAC is a cross-office collaborative initiative of the Maine DOE. For further information and with questions, please contact Sarah Nelson, Maine DOE Student Engagement Specialist, at Sarah.Nelson@maine.gov or visit the MEAC webpage.