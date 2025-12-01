Opportunity for SAUs to Save on Goods and Services Through State’s Master Agreements

Is your school administrative unit (SAU) looking for cost-saving measures? Maine schools can use some of the State’s Master Agreements to benefit from State pricing on goods and services from many vendors.

This list of State Master Agreements from the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS) Office of State Procurement Services has information about the commodities/services provided by vendors such as W.B. Mason, Grainger, etc. If a “Y” is listed in the last column of the table, entitled “MUNI” for municipal, the vendor participates in State pricing for schools.

To learn more about a particular Master Agreement, click the hyperlink in the table associated with the buyer’s name. That will allow you to directly email the State buyer with questions.

When ordering from a vendor, please be prepared to provide the Master Agreement number to obtain the State price.

For more information, please visit the Maine DAFS Master Agreements webpage.