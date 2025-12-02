Neurealm expands its Engineering and AI offerings with the strategic acquisition of Ignitarium

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurealm, an AI-first technology services company, today announced the acquisition of Ignitarium , a specialized engineering services company.This acquisition expands the technology stack, bringing together Ignitarium’s expertise in Embedded Systems and Silicon Design, with Neurealm’s strengths in Digital Platform Engineering. Ignitarium’s capabilities in Perception AI further enhance Neurealm’s AI platform, NeuGAIN, which powers solutions across AI in SDLC, Enterprise AI, and Agentic RunOps. Together, they will address a broad spectrum of industries.“This acquisition strengthens Neurealm’s Engineering and AI offerings and expands our portfolio of clients, giving us greater opportunities to innovate with technology companies engineering the new-age AI stack.” said Harmeet Chauhan, CEO & Board Member, Neurealm.“We’re truly excited about this milestone as it amplifies possibilities for both our teams and our customers,” said Sanjay Jayakumar, Co-founder & CEO, Ignitarium. “The complementary strengths of Ignitarium and Neurealm come together to create a new breed of technology partner — one that delivers comprehensive end-to-end services spanning the entire technology stack, from Engineering R&D to Enterprise AI solutions, empowering a digitally advanced world.”The expanded organization now operates development centers across Bangalore, Kochi, Chennai, Pune, and Vadodara in India and remains committed to customer success, long-term partnerships, and driving innovation.TH Global Capital served as the advisor to Ignitarium for this transaction.About NeurealmNeurealm is the right-sized partner for Engineering, Modernization, and RunOps, blending human intelligence with the latest technologies to help businesses across industries such as Healthcare, Technology, and others, make smart progress.With offerings in Digital Platform Engineering, Data, AI, Cybersecurity, and Technology Operations, and delivery centers in India and the US, we empower 250+ global enterprises. Driven by an engineering mindset and powered by Neurealm Labs—our innovation engine—we transform ideas into real-world impact through new-age offerings, solutions, frameworks, and accelerators. Our strong technology alliances and academic partnerships further power the future-ready ecosystems we build for our clients.About IgnitariumIgnitarium, a Neurealm company, is a specialized engineering services provider with expertise across semiconductors, AI and wireless-enabled embedded systems. With a worldwide presence spanning India, the US, Canada, Germany and Japan, its work powers real-world innovation across Automotive, Industry 4.0, Consumer Electronics, Robotics and Healthcare.Ignitarium’s Semiconductor business line offers capabilities in SoC-level architecture and design, SV-UVM verification, FPGA prototyping, embedded processor development, UVM-based AMS verification, and full-chip DFT. Its Software Engineering business line delivers embedded, AI and cloud software, involving high-performance Linux drivers, video and audio algorithms, Android frameworks, Automotive AI software, perception AI app development, sensor fusion (LiDAR, RADAR and cameras) and AI SDK and infra development for AI SoC and ASICs.ContactSoumika Dasmarketing@neurealm.com

