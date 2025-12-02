Over-The-Top (OTT) Messaging Interconnect Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Over-The-Top (OTT) Messaging Interconnect Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Over-The-Top (OTT) Messaging Interconnect Market Through 2025?

The Over-the-Top (OTT) messaging interconnect market has been seeing quick growth over recent years. A hike from $2.26 billion in 2024 to $2.71 billion in 2025 is projected, denoting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a surge in the use of digital messaging, an expanding mobile user demographic, the escalation in smartphone usage, enhanced internet connectivity, and a rising need for instantaneous communication.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the over-the-top (OTT) messaging interconnect market in the forthcoming years, with projections reaching $5.55 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 19.6%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period is largely due to factors such as the expanding requirements for enterprise communication, a surge in demand for multimedia messaging, a rise in the adoption of cloud messaging solutions, the growth of over-the-top messaging platforms, and an increased necessity for secure, reliable messaging. Major trends expected in the forecast period involve advancements in messaging platform technology, innovative strides in rich communication services, developments in the integration of cloud and on-site facilities, research and progress in AI messaging, and improvements in network integration and interoperability.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Over-The-Top (OTT) Messaging Interconnect Market?

The growth of the over-the-top (OTT) messaging interconnect market is predicted to be driven by the rising need for smooth cross-platform messaging. This refers to the effortless exchange of messages across diverse platforms, devices, or operating systems like Android, iOS, web, and desktop, without any interruption or compatibility related issues. The desire for uninterrupted cross-platform communication is spurred by improved user convenience, as it enables continuous messaging across numerous devices and platforms without any loss of data or discontinuity. Over-the-top (OTT) messaging interconnect amplifies this effortless cross-platform messaging by facilitating interoperability among various messaging services. It elevates the user experience by permitting communication across different apps and networks, minimising fragmentation and simplifying message delivery for both consumers and businesses. For example, Verloop Inc., a conversational AI platform company based in the US reported in April 2025 that the number of unique worldwide WhatsApp users has surpassed 2.78 billion and it is predicted to exceed 3.14 billion by 2025. Hence, the mounting demand for smooth cross-platform messaging is fueling the expansion of the over-the-top (OTT) messaging interconnect market.

Which Players Dominate The Over-The-Top (OTT) Messaging Interconnect Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Over-The-Top (OTT) Messaging Interconnect Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Orange Wholesale International

• Telefónica Global Solutions S.A.U.

• Global Message Services AG

• Twilio Inc.

• Sinch AB

• Tata Communications Limited

• Vonage Holdings Corp.

• Infobip Ltd.

• Comviva Technologies Limited

• Link Mobility Group Holding ASA

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Over-The-Top (OTT) Messaging Interconnect Market In The Future?

Major firms in the over-the-top (OTT) messaging interconnect industry are concentrating their efforts on creating messaging solutions, such as branded conversational messaging, to elevate their real-time customer interaction and engagement. This type of messaging allows for active, two-sided communication between businesses and their customers through messaging platforms that reflect the company's brand image, multimedia, and personalized content. For instance, in March 2025, the cloud communications enterprise based in Sweden, Sinch, unveiled a complete RCS Business Enablement Service for mobile operators. This novel service simplifies the introduction and scaling of rich communication services (RCS) business messaging services, eliminating the need for complex integrations. It offers a range of features including service orchestration, chatbot administration, and data analysis. It also ensures global interoperability and compliance, enabling businesses to offer interactive, branded messaging directly through trusted channels to users' original messaging applications. Moreover, it boosts customer engagement, improves operational efficacy, and provides operators with new revenue prospects in the expanding OTT messaging market.

Global Over-The-Top (OTT) Messaging Interconnect Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The over-the-top (ott) messaging interconnect market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Platform, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Short Message Service (SMS) Replacement, Rich Communication Services, Enterprise Messaging, Person-to-Person Messaging, Application-to-Person Messaging, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises, Over-The-Top (OTT) Service Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Platform: Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid

2) By Services: Consulting, Integration, Maintenance, Support

View the full over-the-top (ott) messaging interconnect market report:

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Over-The-Top (OTT) Messaging Interconnect Market?

In the Over-The-Top (OTT) Messaging Interconnect Global Market Report 2025, North America held the largest share in 2024, while the highest growth is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

