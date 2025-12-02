Overhead Wires And Cables Market CAGR to be at 7.1% from 2025 to 2029 | $232.49 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Overhead Wires And Cables Market?

The market size for overhead wires and cables has seen significant growth in the past few years. Forecasts suggest it will expand from $164.26 billion in 2024 to $176.54 billion in 2025, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The market's growth in the historical period can be credited to factors such as urban growth, power distribution network expansion, increased industrialization, government investment in grid infrastructure, and a rise in rural electrification initiatives.

The market for overhead wires and cables is projected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, reaching a size of $232.49 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This projected growth during the forecast period is linked to various factors including the escalating integration of renewable energy sources, the modernization of outdated power infrastructures, the surging electricity demand in developing economies, the proliferation of smart grid projects, and a boost in investments to develop sustainable transmission systems. Key trends that will define this period include the utilization of sophisticated conductor materials, a gradual transition towards high-voltage transmission systems, the intensifying focus on grid fortitude, the evolution of lightweight yet robust cable designs, and the amalgamation of digital surveillance technologies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Overhead Wires And Cables Market?

The continual growth of the overhead wires and cables market can be attributed to the escalating investments in renewable energy infrastructure. This infrastructure includes the creation of solar, wind, and other forms of clean energy generation facilities, as well as the necessary transmission networks to distribute the energy effectively to consumers. The surge in such investments is due to a worldwide initiative towards carbon reduction and sustainable energy use, necessitating the expansion of transmission and distribution systems to manage the increasing capacity of renewable power. Overhead wires and cables contribute to these investments by facilitating dependable and efficient electricity transmission from renewable energy sites to places of consumption. This ensures minimum energy wastage and maintains the stability of the grid. For example, in February 2025, the United States, as reported by the World Resources Institute - a nonprofit organization based in the US, installed around 39.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity in 2024, breaking the prior record of 27.4 GW established in 2023. Thus, the constant increase in investments in renewable energy infrastructure is fueling the growth of the overhead wires and cables market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Overhead Wires And Cables Market?

Major players in the Overhead Wires And Cables Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• Prysmian S.p.A.

• Southwire Company LLC

• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

• Nexans S.A.

• LS Cable & System Ltd.

• NKT A/S

• Far East Cable Co. Ltd.

• Polycab India Ltd.

• Havells India Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Overhead Wires And Cables Market?

A key trend observed among leading players in the overhead wires and cables market is the emphasis on creating innovative solutions. These initiatives, such as the creation of low-carbon aluminum conductors, aim towards more effective and ecologically responsible high-capacity power transmission. This is achieved through the utilization of cutting-edge materials and the use of energy-efficient manufacturing methods. Low-carbon aluminum conductors are overhead wires and cables crafted from aluminum generated via hydropower energy combined with recycled steel. This significantly cuts the carbon dioxide emissions typically associated with standard conductors while still maintaining high levels of conductivity, mechanical strength, and thermal efficiency. An example of this can be seen with Prysmian Group, a company based in Italy that specializes in telecom and energy cables. In February 2025, they launched their Low-Carbon TransPowr Conductors which aim to promote both sustainability and efficiency in overhead power transmission lines. These pioneering conductors are created using low-carbon aluminum made from hydropower energy and recycled steel, leading to considerably reduced CO₂ emissions in contrast to traditional conductors. Not only do these conductors offer high conductivity and mechanical strength, but they also ensure the highest level of power transmission efficiency with the least amount of energy loss. These conductors are also durable and reliable even in harsh environmental conditions which supports their long-term usability and grid stability.

What Segments Are Covered In The Overhead Wires And Cables Market Report?

The overhead wires and cables market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Power Cables, Hybrid Cables, Communication Cables

2) By Material: Metal, Polymer

3) By Voltage: Low Voltage, High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Extra-High Voltage

4) By End-User: Aerospace And Defense, Construction, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Distribution, Oil And Gas, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Power Cables: Low Voltage Cables, Medium Voltage Cables, High Voltage Cables, Extra-High Voltage Cables

2) By Hybrid Cables: Power And Data Transmission Cables, Fiber Optic Hybrid Cables, Copper-Fiber Hybrid Cables, Industrial Hybrid Cables

3) By Communication Cables: Fiber Optic Cables, Coaxial Cables, Twisted Pair Cables, Ethernet Cables

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Overhead Wires And Cables Market?

For 2025, the Overhead Wires And Cables Global Market Report indicates that Asia-Pacific is expected to lead in growth and size. This report extensively covers several geographical areas that include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa as part of its scope.

