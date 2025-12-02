Out-Of-Band Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Management Market to Reach USD $3.05 Billion by 2029 at 17.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Out-Of-Band Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Management Market?

The market size for long-term evolution (LTE) out-of-band management has seen a significant expansion in recent periods. The market, which was worth $1.37 billion in 2024, is forecasted to reach $1.61 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This historic growth is primarily driven by a rise in demand for secure network management from remote locations, increased use of private LTE solutions, a growing necessity for network resiliency in crucial infrastructure, advancements in industrial automation and SCADA systems, as well as a surge in investments towards communication and connectivity infrastructure.

The market size for out-of-band long-term evolution (LTE) management is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $3.06 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. Such growth in the forecast period is due to factors such as the escalating adoption of 5G and LTE networks, increased demand for trustworthy out-of-band management systems, growth in the usage of IoT and smart grid applications, a surge in enterprise network monitoring needs, and a heightened emphasis on network security and disaster recovery solutions. The forecast period will also witness notable trends like advancements in LTE and 5G routers, innovation in private wireless networks, evolution in cloud-based and remote management platforms, progression in research and development of industrial wireless access, and the rising inclusion of AI-led automation for network management.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Out-Of-Band Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Management Global Market Growth?

The anticipated swell in the out-of-band long-term evolution (LTE) management market is largely attributed to the escalating complex nature of cyberattacks. These deliberate malicious acts, designed to violate or harm computer systems, networks, or data via unlawful digital intrusion, are on the rise owing to greater digital proliferation, which multiplies the number of interconnected devices and web-based systems. This, in turn, presents more potential access avenues for intrusion by attackers. Out-of-band long-term evolution (LTE) management augments cybersecurity by constructing an independent, secure link, allowing administrators to control and observe network devices without subjecting the principal operational network to possible attacks. For example, in October 2024, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., an Israel-based cybersecurity firm, reported that businesses underwent an average of 1,876 cyberattacks each in 2024's third quarter, signifying a 75% surge from the same period in 2023 and a 15% hike from the preceding quarter. Therefore, the escalating complexity of cyberattacks is stimulating the expansion of the out-of-band long-term evolution (LTE) management market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Out-Of-Band Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Management Market?

Major players in the Out-Of-Band Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Vodafone Group Plc

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Ericsson AB

• Nokia Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Out-Of-Band Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Management Market?

Considerable players in the out-of-band long-term evolution (LTE) management market are centred on producing cutting-edge solutions like advanced remote power management to boost network stability, simplify device control, and decrease downtime in distributed IT environments. Advanced remote power management embodies the capacity to administrate, supervise, and restart connected apparatus via protected out-of-band LTE links, thereby assuring sustained network accessibility, even amidst primary connectivity breakdowns. For instance, Granite Telecommunications, a communications and network services provider based in the US, unveiled Edgeboot in July 2023. This intelligent device control solution was conceptualized to enhance remote management of network appliances. It lets companies cycle the power of devices via a secured web interface or automated regulations, thereby promising swift recovery from connectivity disruptions without needing physical intervention. Merging out-of-band LTE communications with intelligent automation from this innovation heightens operational effectiveness, curtails upkeep expenses, and consolidates business continuity for dispersed enterprises.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Out-Of-Band Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Management Market Report?

The out-of-band long-term evolution (lte) management market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Network Monitoring, Remote Management, Security Management, Disaster Recovery, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Telecommunications, IT And Data Centers, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Remote Access Devices, Modems, Cellular Routers, Network Interface Cards, Monitoring Appliances

2) By Software: Network Management Software, Device Monitoring Software, Remote Configuration Software, Security Management Software, Firmware Management Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services, Training And Certification Services

View the full out-of-band long-term evolution (lte) management market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/out-of-band-long-term-evolution-lte-management-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Out-Of-Band Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Management Industry?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominating region in the Out-Of-Band Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Management global market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the subsequent years. The report comprises a thorough assessment of various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa for the Out-Of-Band Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Management market.

