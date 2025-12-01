NVBDC Certified Success: Lift Chocolate Takes Flight from the Marine Corps to Veteran-Owned Business Excellence

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Brandon Busch, Owner and Chocolatier of Lift Chocolate Brandon Busch, U.S. Marine Corps

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly highlights Brandon Busch, Owner and Chocolatier of Lift Chocolate, as part of the Certified Success Initiative —a program celebrating the real-world business achievements of NVBDC Certified Veteran-Owned Businesses (VOBs).A former CH-53 Heavy “Lift” helicopter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps, Busch’s journey from the cockpit to the chocolate shop is a story of precision, discipline, and creativity. During deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, he found inspiration in an unexpected place—culinary and pastry textbooks. Following his military service, Busch pursued his passion and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Johnson and Wales University in Denver in 2015, founding Lift Chocolate shortly thereafter.Today, Lift Chocolate is an artisan chocolatier and manufacturer that brings the charm of a boutique chocolate shop to retail shelves nationwide, with a growing international presence. Busch also continues to serve his country as the Commanding Officer of the 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company in the Marine Corps Reserve.Since becoming NVBDC Certified in 2021, Busch has leveraged certification to open doors with major retailers and corporate partners. One of Lift Chocolate’s most notable achievements includes a $25,000 custom truffle box project for Polaris Clubs and United Airlines—a connection made possible through NVBDC’s network of corporate members.“NVBDC Certification validates our veteran and military-owned status for prospective retail partners,” Busch shared. “It’s an important part of how we present our business to major retailers and new opportunities.”Busch has proudly incorporated the NVBDC logo into his marketing materials, using it in pitches to major retailers including Walmart, AAFES, NEXCOM, and the Marine Corps Exchange. Looking ahead, he envisions expanding Lift Chocolate’s corporate gifting partnerships with fellow NVBDC-certified companies, strengthening the veteran business community through collaboration.“Veteran entrepreneurs like Brandon exemplify the drive and ingenuity that define our Certified Success Initiative,” said Keith King, NVBDC Founder & CEO. “Lift Chocolate is a shining example of how NVBDC certification empowers veteran-owned businesses to compete, connect, and succeed at the highest levels.”About Lift ChocolateFounded by Marine Corps veteran Brandon Busch, Lift Chocolate is a premier artisan chocolatier and manufacturer dedicated to crafting high-quality confections with precision and passion. Based in the United States, Lift Chocolate combines military discipline with culinary artistry to create small-batch, handcrafted chocolates that deliver a boutique experience on retail shelves nationwide. With a growing national and international presence, Lift Chocolate’s mission is simple—to elevate the chocolate experience while honoring the values of service, integrity, and excellence.Learn more: www.liftchocolate.com To learn more about NVBDC Certification and the Certified Success Initiative, visit www.nvbdc.org About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party certification body created by veterans for veterans. NVBDC is the only organization certifying Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) for the private sector supply chain. NVBDC is nationally recognized by Fortune 500 corporations and government entities seeking to partner with certified veteran-owned suppliers.

